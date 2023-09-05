On This Page
Mirroring REST API
Description – allows performing mirroring actions on ports of FDR, HDR, QDR, and EDR Mellanox switches
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/mirrorings
Main Operations
Create a mirroring template
Update a mirroring template
Get a mirroring template
Delete a mirroring template
Port mirroring action
Description – allows users to create a mirroring template that will be later applied on a specific port
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/mirrorings
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "system_id": "<system_id>", "target_port": "<target_port_id>", "packet_size":"<packet_size>", "service_level":"<service_level>" }
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to update an existing mirroring template
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/mirrorings
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "system_id": "<system_id>", "target_port": "<target_port_id>", "packet_size":"<packet_size>", "service_level":"<service_level>" }
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – retrieves information on an existing mirroring template using system ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/<system_id>
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "target_port": { "number": 9, "module": "N/A", "physical_state": "Link Up", "peer": "0002c903000e0b73_1", "enabled_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "mirror": "disable", "guid": "e41d2d0300167ee0", "enabled_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "supported_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "severity": "Minor", "logical_state": "Armed", "capabilities": [ "enable", "reset" ], "active_speed": "10.0 Gbps", "lid": 10, "description": "Switch IB Port", "supported_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "systemID": "e41d2d0300167ee0", "tier": 4, "path": "default(2) / Switch: r-ufm-sw63 / NA / 9", "name": "e41d2d0300167ee0_9", "active_width": "4x", "dname": "9", "mtu": 4096, "external_number": 9 }, "packet_size":200, "service_level":5 }
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to delete an existing mirroring template using system ID
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/<system_id>
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – allows users to perform the mirroring action on a specific port
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/action
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "port_id": "<port_id>", "action": "enable,disable", "rx": true,false, "tx": true,false }
Status Codes
200 – mirroring template created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)