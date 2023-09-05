NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Periodic IBDiagnet REST API

Periodic IBDiagnet REST API

Start New IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – start new task

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    • general – general parameters of the task including the name , running mode (scheduled/once), and the location of the IBDiagnet results which are:

      • Remote: save reports and data to remote location configured in UFM remote location settings

      • Local: save reports and data to default local path on UFM server

    • command_flags – dictionary of "key":"value" with desired ibdiagnet flags

    • conf_file_parms – advanced parameters to run as configuration file

    • run – parameters regarding scheduling

  • Example

    {
  "general": {
    "name": "example1",
    "running_mode": "scheduled",
    "location": "remote"
  },
  "command_flags": {
    "--mads_timeout": 500
  },
  "run": {
    "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
    "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
    "interval": 3600
  },
  "conf_file_params": "max_hops=64"
}

Deactivate IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – stop running task

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/stop/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

Start Deactivated Task

  • Description – start deactivated task

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/start/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

Delete IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – delete task

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

Edit Running Task

  • Description – edit running task

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    • general – general parameters of the task including the name and running mode (scheduled/once)

    • run – parameters regarding scheduling

  • Example

    {
  "general": {
    "name": "example1",
    "running_mode": "scheduled"
  },
  "run": {
    "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
    "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
    "interval": 3600
  }
}

Get All IBDiagnet Tasks

  • Description – get all system tasks

  • Request URL - GET /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response example:

    [
  {
    "id": "351915390845",
    "name": "example",
    "last_run_result": "Successful",
    "next_scheduled_run": "01\/10\/2020 16:53:00",
    "last_result_location": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/periodicIbdiagnet\/example-01-10-2020-16.03.21",
    "running_mode": "scheduled",
    "last_run_time": "01\/10\/2020 16:03:21",
    "task_state": "Enabled",
    "ibdiagnet_params": null,
    "command_flags": {
    },
    "scheduling_object": {
      "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:58:00",
      "interval": 3600,
      "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:53:00"
    }
  },
  {
    "id": "256750526107",
    "name": "example1",
    "last_run_result": "Successful",
    "next_scheduled_run": "01\/10\/2020 17:41:01",
    "last_result_location": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/periodicIbdiagnet\/example1-01-10-2020-16.41.01",
    "running_mode": "scheduled",
    "last_run_time": "01\/10\/2020 16:41:01",
    "task_state": "Disabled",
    "ibdiagnet_params": "max_hops=64",
    "command_flags": {
      "--mads_timeout": 500
    },
    "scheduling_object": {
      "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
      "interval": 3600,
      "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59"
    }
  }
]

Get IBDiagnet Task

  • Description – task parameter

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json
