Systems REST API

  • Description – returns information about all or a specific system

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems

  • Main Operations

    • Get all systems

    • Get a system by name

    • Get a system by IP

    • Get system/s with modules

    • Get system/s with ports

    • Set manual IP for system

    • Set manual name for system

Get All Systems

  • Description – lists all systems in the fabric. Systems can be filtered using the filters listed in the table below

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Possible Filters - optional request parameters that can be used as filters:

    Parameter

    Value

    Description

    ip

    System IP address

    brief

    true

    Provides a brief response with essential information only (also available for Get All Ports REST API)

    type

    switch/host/gateway/router

    Get all switches/hosts

    model

    e.g. MSB7700

    Specific model of a switch

    role

    core/tor/endpoint

    • core – switch connected to another switch

    • tor – switch connected to a host

    • endpoint – host

    peer_name

    <device name>, device name>

    List of peer devices, comma separated

    chassis

    true/false

    • true – detailed modules description

    • false – module names only

    ports

    true/false

    • true – detailed port description

    • false – port names only

    in_rack

    true/false

    • true - gets all systems that belong to rack

    • false - gets all systems that do not belong to any rack

    computes

    allocated/free

    Returns all the systems that are allocated or not allocated to logical servers.

  • Response

    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "2.2.2.2", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "activeSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "HA_Active", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ],
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0002c9030021f973", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "0002c9030021f970_0_00"
        ],
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c9030021f972_2", 
            "0002c9030021f971_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.209.37.228", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "12.25.1020", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ],
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm139", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "name": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a0703002e6292_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer",
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e6293_2",
            "248a0703002e6292_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.209.37.154", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "16.27.2026", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "guid": "98039b030000e456", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "script_name", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm128", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "98039b030000e456", 
        "name": "98039b030000e456", 
        "url": "www.google.com", 
        "modules": [
            "98039b030000e456_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "98039b030000e456_1"
        ]
    },
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.215.30.1", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
            "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_1"
        ]
    },
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:225:90ff:fe4e:2364", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "guid": "0002c90300455bc0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "view_configuration"
        ],
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "hasSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "HA_StandBy", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm131", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0002c90300455bc3", 
        "name": "0002c90300455bc0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "0002c90300455bc0_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c90300455bc2_2", 
            "0002c90300455bc1_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "EDR", 
        "psid": "MT_2630110032", 
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "MSB7800", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a070300f88fe8"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "MSB7800", 
        "ports": [
            "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_32", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_6", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_1", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_9", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_19", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_23", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_20"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:225:90ff:fe84:83c4", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "12.26.1040", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm135", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "name": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a0703002e628e_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e628e_1", 
            "248a0703002e628f_2"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "0.0.0.0", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "N/A", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": false, 
        "technology": "Device", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "guid": "0008f10001085600", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "N/A", 
        "type": "gateway", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "HAWK", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Gateway_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0008f105002020fa", 
        "name": "0008f10001085600", 
        "url": "", 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "HAWK", 
        "ports": [
            "0008f10001085601_1"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:202:c9ff:fe63:744", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "9.4.5110", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "FDR", 
        "psid": "MT_1010210020", 
        "guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "SX6036", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "sw_version": "PPC_M460EX 3.6.8012 2019-02-22 07:53:42 ppc", 
        "system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "SX6036", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c903007b78b0_29", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_28", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_20", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_25", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_26", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_8", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_9", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_5", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_33", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_17", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_34", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_19", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_30", 
            "0002c903007b78b0_31"
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.209.37.224", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "12.27.1016", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e61da", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm137", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "248a0703002e61da", 
        "name": "248a0703002e61da", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a0703002e61da_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e61db_2", 
            "248a0703002e61da_1"
        ]
    }
]

  • Response with brief flag:

    [
  {
    "description": "server",
    "fw_version": "12.16.184",
    "has_ufm_agent": false,
    "guid": "e41d2d03005cf0e0",
    "psid": "MT_2190110032",
    "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server",
    "state": "active",
    "system_guid": "e41d2d03005cf0e0",
    "model": "Computer",
    "vendor": "Mellanox",
    "is_manual_ip": false,
    "is_managed": true,
    "severity": "Minor",
    "groups": [
      "Hosts",
      "Alarmed_Devices"
    ],
    "technology": "Computer",
    "mirroring_template": false,
    "system_name": "ufm-host43",
    "ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "role": "endpoint",
    "name": "e41d2d03005cf0e0",
    "sw_version": "N\/A",
    "capabilities": [
      "fw_inband_upgrade"
    ],
    "type": "host",
    "ports": [
      "e41d2d03005cf0e0_1"
    ]
  }
]

  • Request Examples

    • Get all switches

      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch

    • Get all hosts

      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=host

    • Get all switches of type MSB7700

      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch&model=MSB7700

    • Get all TORs of switches of type MSB7700

      ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch&model=MSB7700&role=tor

    • Get all devices for peer

      ufmRest/resources/systems?peer_name=<name>,<name>, …

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK
      400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get System by Name

  • Description – lists a specific system using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "EDR", 
        "psid": "MT_2630110032", 
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "severity": "Critical", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "MSB7800", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches", 
            "Alarmed_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 1, 
        "temperature": "45", 
        "system_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_4000_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_2005_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_1007_01", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_2005_02", 
            "248a070300f88fe8"
        ], 
 "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "MSB7800", 
        "ports": [
            "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_32", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_6", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_1", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_9", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_19"
            "248a070300f88fe0_23", 
            "248a070300f88fe0_20"
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—system not found (by name)

Get System by IP

  • Description – lists a specific system using its IP

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?ip=<system-ip>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "2.2.2.2", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "activeSM",
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "HA_Active",
        "groups": [
            "Hosts"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "0002c9030021f973", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "0002c9030021f970_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c9030021f972_2", 
            "0002c9030021f971_1"
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST—IP parameter is not valid

Get System/s With Modules

  • Description – lists a specific system or all systems with their modules

  • Request URL
    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?chassis=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
    or
    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>?chassis=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Notes

    • In order to get information about the modules of one system or all systems, the chassis request parameter should be specified using one of the following values:
      'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'

    • If you do not wish to view the modules of any system, you can either not specify the chassis request parameter, or you can specify the parameter using one of the following values:
      'false'/'False'/'FALSE'/'f'/'F'

  • Response

    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "EDR", 
        "psid": "MT_2630110032", 
        "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "severity": "Critical", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "ssh", 
            "sysinfo", 
            "reboot", 
            "mirroring", 
            "sw_upgrade", 
            "Provisioning"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "tor", 
        "type": "switch", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "MSB7800", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Switch", 
        "groups": [
            "1U_Switches", 
            "Switches", 
            "Alarmed_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 10, 
        "temperature": "46", 
        "system_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            }
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 1", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 1, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09072", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            }, 
            {
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 3", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 3, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09071", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 3", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            }, 
            {
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 2", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 2, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09078", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 2", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            }, 
            {
                "status": "OK", 
                "psid": "N/A", 
                "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
                "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", 
                "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
                "sw_version": "N/A", 
                "type": "FAN", 
                "number_of_chips": 0, 
                "description": "FAN - 4", 
                "max_ib_ports": 0, 
                "module_index": 4, 
                "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "device_type": "Switch", 
                "serial_number": "MT1704X09070", 
                "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 4", 
                "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "temperature": "N/A", 
                "severity": "Info"
            },

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND when a single system is requested

Get System/s With Ports

  • Description – lists a specific system or all systems with their active ports

  • Request URL
    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?ports=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
    or
    GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>?ports=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Notes

    • In order to get information about the active ports of one system or all systems, the ports request parameter should be specified using one of the following values:
      'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'

    • If you do not wish to view the active ports of any system, you can either not specify the ports request parameter, or you can specify the parameter using one of the following values:
      'false'/'False'/'FALSE'/'f'/'F'

  • Response

    [
    {
        "cpus_number": 0, 
        "ip": "10.215.30.1", 
        "ram": 0, 
        "fw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "mirroring_template": false, 
        "cpu_speed": 0, 
        "is_manual_ip": true, 
        "technology": "Computer", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "script": "N/A", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reboot", 
            "ssh", 
            "fw_inband_upgrade", 
            "view_configuration"
        ], 
        "state": "active", 
        "role": "endpoint", 
        "type": "host", 
        "sm_mode": "noSM", 
        "vendor": "Mellanox", 
        "description": "server", 
        "has_ufm_agent": false, 
        "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", 
        "groups": [
            "Hosts", 
            "Alarmed_Devices"
        ], 
        "total_alarms": 6, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "system_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "url": "", 
        "modules": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00"
        ], 
        "cpu_type": "any", 
        "is_managed": true, 
        "model": "Computer", 
        "ports": [
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_20", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ],
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "20", 
                "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 4, 
                "severity": "Minor",
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7)/Computer/r-dcs96/HCA-1/2", 
                "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_20", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "20", 
                "guid": "b8599f03000a77d1", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 15, 
                "severity": "Warning", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/2", 
                "name": "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-2/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_19", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "19", 
                "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 3, 
                "severity": "Minor", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7)/Computer/r-dcs96/HCA-1/1", 
                "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_19", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "19", 
                "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 14, 
                "severity": "Warning", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/1", 
                "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-2/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – NOT FOUND

Set Manual IP for System

  • Description – sets a manual IP address for a selected system

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>

  • Request Data

    {
     "ip": "system_ip"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Set System URL & Script Attributes

  • Description – sets a value for URL and script attributes of a selected system

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>/properties

  • Request Data

    {
"script": "script",
"url":"url"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Set Manual Name for System

  • Description – sets a manual name for a selected system

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>

  • Request Data

    {  
     "description": "ufm-system-1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request
