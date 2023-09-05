Telemetry REST API
Description – returns information whether the feature is enabled or not
Request URL – GET / ufmRest/app/ufm_config
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "ls_auditing": "Disabled", "monitoring_mode": "Disabled", "syslog": "Disabled", "license_state": "valid", "license_state_info": "N\/A", "telemetry": "<telemetry_status>"(Enabled/Disabled) }
Description – returns information on the Top X telemetry session
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/telemetry?type=topX&membersType=Ports&PickBy=PortTXPackets&limit=15&attributes=[additonal_attributes]
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "name": "r-dmz-ufm131 mlx5_0", "guid": "0c42a103008b3bd0_1", "PortRcvPktsExtended_Rate": 1993291398.4024506, "phy_received_bits_Rate": 1993291398.4024506, "PortRcvDataExtended_Rate": 7973165593.609802 }, { "name": "r-dmz-ufm131 mlx5_1", "guid": "0c42a103008b3bd1_2", "PortRcvPktsExtended_Rate": 1993289961.4256535, "phy_received_bits_Rate": 1993289961.4256535, "PortRcvDataExtended_Rate": 7973159845.702614 } ]
Description – returns information on the history telemetry session
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/telemetry?type=history&membersType=Ports&attributes=[attributes_list]&members=[members_list_guids]&function=RAW&start_time=-1h&end_time=-0minWarning
http://localhost:4300/ufmRestV2/telemetry?type=history&membersType=Device&attributes=[Infiniband_PckInRate]&function=RAW&result_format=Port&members=[ec0d9a03007d7f0a]&start_time=-5min&end_time=-0min
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ 'data': { '2021-12-01 19:12:36': { 'Port': { 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a_1': { 'statistics': {'Infiniband_PckInRate': 1.0}, 'guid': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a_1', 'name': 'ufm-host87 mlx5_0' } } } }, 'members': [{ 'description': 'Computer IB Port', 'number': 1, 'external_number': 1, 'physical_state': 'Link Up', 'path': 'default \/ Computer: ufm-host87 \/ HCA-1\/1', 'tier': 1, 'high_ber_severity': 'N\/A', 'lid': 1, 'mirror': 'disable', 'logical_state': 'Active', 'capabilities': ['healthy_operations', 'reset', 'disable'], 'mtu': 4096, 'peer_port_dname': '11', 'severity': 'Info', 'active_speed': 'EDR', 'enabled_speed': ['SDR', 'DDR', 'QDR', 'FDR', 'EDR'], 'supported_speed': ['SDR', 'DDR', 'QDR', 'FDR', 'EDR'], 'active_width': '4x', 'enabled_width': ['1x', '4x'], 'supported_width': ['1x', '4x'], 'dname': 'HCA-1\/1', 'peer_node_name': 'switchib', 'peer': 'ec0d9a030029dba0_11', 'peer_node_guid': 'ec0d9a030029dba0', 'systemID': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a', 'node_description': 'ufm-host87 mlx5_0', 'name': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a_1', 'module': 'N\/A', 'peer_lid': 5, 'peer_guid': 'ec0d9a030029dba0', 'peer_node_description': 'switchib:11', 'guid': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a', 'system_name': 'ufm-host87', 'system_ip': '0.0.0.0', 'peer_ip': '0.0.0.0', 'system_capabilities': ['fw_inband_upgrade', 'mark_device_unhealthy'], 'system_mirroring_template': false }] }