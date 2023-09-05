Telemetry to FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Description: Get the current streaming configurations
URL: POST ufmRest/plugin/tfs/conf
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{ "fluentd-endpoint": { "host": "", "message_tag_name": "", "port": 24225, "timeout": 120 }, "meta-fields": { "alias_node_guid": "AID", "add_fabric_name": "compute" }, "streaming": { "bulk_streaming": true, "enabled": false, "interval": 10 }, "ufm-telemetry-endpoint": { "host": "127.0.0.1", "port": 9001, "url": "labels/csv/metrics" } }
Update Streaming Configurations
• Description: Set/Update streaming configurations
• URL: POST ufmRest/plugin/tfs/conf
• Request Data:
{ "fluentd-endpoint": { "host": "192.1.1.68", "message_tag_name": "ufm-68-streaming", "port": 24225, "timeout": 120 }, "meta-fields": { "alias_node_guid": "AID", "add_fabric_name": "compute" }, "streaming": { "bulk_streaming": true, "enabled": false, "interval": 10 }, "ufm-telemetry-endpoint": { "host": "127.0.0.1", "port": 9001, "url": "labels/csv/metrics" } }
Response: string “set configurations has been done successfully”
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).