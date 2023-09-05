On This Page
Unhealthy Ports REST API
Description – manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Main Operations
Get unhealthy ports
Mark unhealthy ports as healthy
Mark healthy ports as unhealthy
Description – get all ports that are marked as healthy from OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "PeerLID": "18", "PeerPortNumber": 6, "UnhealthyPortNumber": 1, "PeerGUID": "248a070300f88fe0", "PeerPort": "switch-ec4034/6", "UnhealthyNode": "r-dmz-ufm135", "UnhealthyPort": "r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1", "State": "Info", "PeerPortDname": "6", "Condition": "MANUAL", "PeerNode": "switch-ec4034", "StatusTime": "Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020", "UnhealthyPortDname": "HCA-1/1", "UnhealthyGUID": "248a0703002e628e" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – marks unhealthy ports as healthy
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "ports":[ "0002c9030060dc20_10" ], "ports_policy":"HEALTHY" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port
Action: ["no_discover", "isolate"]
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "ports":[ "0002c9030060dc20_10" ], "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY", "action":"no_discover" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – get unhealthy port.
Request URL – GET app/unhealthy_ports.
Parameter
Connectivity
host-to-switch
switch-to-switch
Example: /ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-switch