NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Uploading New UFM Appliance Version REST API

On This Page

Uploading New UFM Appliance Version REST API

Infrastructure Usage

  • Using upgrade_ufm_appliance.py package which is part of the UFM software.

  • Using UFM REST API infrastructure to control the upgrade.

Upgrade Flow

  • Prerequisite:

    1. The upgrade is performed only on UFM APL.

    2. The system's initial version is HA master/slave.

    3. UFM runs on the master system.

  • Via REST API, download the UFM appliance image.

  • Via REST API, start upgrade using upgrade_ufm_appliance.py tool. The tool performs the following steps:

    1. Validates cluster.

    2. Retrieves HA status.

    3. Verifies installed version.

    4. Uploads the image to both systems.

    5. Installs the image on both systems.

    6. Changes boot location on slave.

    7. Reloads slave.

    8. Changes boot location on master.

  • Via REST API reload master.

REST API

Upload New UFM APL Image

  • Description – allows users to upload a new UFM APL image before applying the upgrade.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app//images/appliance

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Request Data: null

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters, allowed only 10 images).

Delete UFM APL Image

  • Description – allows users to delete an uploaded ufm apl .

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/images/appliance/<image_name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Activate UFM APL Upgrade Image

  • Description – Allows users to activate upgrade.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Request Data: null

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST— Bad or missing parameter

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Activate UFM APL Master reload

  • Description – Allows users to to reload master system.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_reboot

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Request Data:

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

Get the List of Available Images

  • Description – allows users to get all the availebe images applied on a device.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/images/appliance

  • Request Content Type  – Application/json

  • Response Data: null

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Upgrade Status

  • Description – get the upgrade status.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade_status

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response Data: null

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND (log file not found)
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here