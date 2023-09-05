NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Events and Periodic Reports Recipients Configuration REST API

Events and Periodic Reports Recipients Configuration REST API

  • Description – manages recipients of events and periodic reports, including getting, adding, removing, and deleting existing recipients

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients

  • Main operations

    • Get recipients list

    • Add new recipients

    • Delete existing recipients

    • Update existing recipients

Get Recipients

  • Description – get recipients list of events or periodic reports

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients ?recipients_type=("events", "periodic_report")

    Warning

    Note: recipients_type should either be “events” or “periodic_report”

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Response

    {
   "recipients":[
      "anasb@mellanox.com"
   ],
   "recipients_type":"events"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – bad request

Add Recipients

  • Description – adds new recipients of the events or periodic reports

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
   "recipients":[
      "anasb@mellanox.com"
   ],
   "recipients_type":"events"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – created

    • 404 – bad request

Delete Recipients

  • Description – deletes existing recipients from the events or periodic reports

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
   "recipients":[
      "anasb@mellanox.com"
   ],
   "recipients_type":"events"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – bad request

Update Recipients

  • Description – updates the recipients of the events or periodic reports

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
   "old_recipients":[
      "anasb@mellanox.com"
   ],
   "new_recipients":[
      "new@mellanox.com"
   ],
   "recipients_type":"events"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – bad request
