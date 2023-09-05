On This Page
Fabric Validation Tests REST API
Description – this interface allows users to run fabric validation tests and receive the summary as a job output. Summary of the job contains all errors and warnings that were found during the test execution.
Request URL – /ufmRest/fabricValidation/tests
Main Operations
Get all tests
Run test
Description – retrieves all the existing fabric validation tests in UFM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/fabricValidation/tests
Request Data – N/A
Response
[ "CheckLids", "CheckLinks", "CheckSubnetManager", "CheckPortCounters", "CheckDuplicateNodes", "CheckDuplicateGuids", "CheckRouting", "CheckLinkSpeed", "CheckLinkWidth", "CheckPartitionKey", "CheckTemperature", "CheckCables", "CheckEffectiveBER", "CheckSymbolBER", "RailOptimizedTopologyValidation", "DragonflyTopologyValidation", "SHARP FabricValidation", "TreeTopologyValidation", "SocketDirectModeReporting" ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – allows user to run a specific fabric validation test
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/fabricValidation/tests/test_name
test_name is one of the tests from the list that is returned using the Get all Tests request
Request Data – N/A
Response – HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for running the specified test
Status Codes
202 – accepted
409 – CONFLICT—Fabric validation test is currently running, please try running the test later
Job Output
{ "Status": "Completed With Errors", "Foreground": true, "Description": "Fabric validation CheckSubnetManager test", "RelatedObjects": [ "Site" ], "Created": "2017-06-21 09:43:14", "LastUpdated": "2017-06-21 09:43:14", "Summary": { "TestStatus": "Completed with Errors", "DetailedStatus": { "Warning": [ ], "Error": [ { "PortGUID": "0x0002c903001c56c1", "Summary": "Running duplicated master subnet manager", "NodeGUID": "0x0002c903001c56c0", "PortNumber": "1", "Scope": "Site", "SystemGUID": "0x0002c903001c56c0" }, { "PortGUID": "0x0002c90300a7cbf1", "Summary": "Running duplicated master subnet manager", "NodeGUID": "0x0002c90300a7cbf1", "PortNumber": "0", "Scope": "Site", "SystemGUID": "0x0002c90300a7cbf0" } ] } }, "CreatedBy": "admin", "Progress": 100, "Operation": "Fabric validation test", "ID": "20.1" }
DetailedStatus – summary of the test results. Consists of two lists:
Errors – list of all errors that were found during test execution
Warnings – list of all warnings that were found during test execution
TestStatus – status of the test completion. Depends on the severity of the results:
Completed with Errors – errors are more severe than warnings. Therefore, even when both warnings and errors are found during test execution, the TestStatus will read “Completed with Errors”.
Completed with Warnings – warnings are less severe than warnings. Therefore, TestStatus will read “Completed with Warnings” when only warnings are found during test execution.