- Authentication
- Create a Session to UFM from gRPC
- Create a New Subscription
- Edit a Known Subscription
- Get a List of Known Subscribers
- Delete a Known Subscriber
- Run a Known Subscriber Once
- Run Streamed Data of a Known Subscriber
- Run New Subscriber Once
- Run Streamed Data of a New Subscriber
- Run a Serialization on all Running Streams
- Stop a Running Stream
- Run a Subscribe Stream
- Get Variables from a Known Subscriber
- Get Help / Version
gRPC-Streamer Plugin REST API
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Description: Creates a session to receive REST API results from the gRPC server. After a stream or submitting a call once, the session is deleted so that the authorizations are not saved by the server.
Call: CreateSession in the gRPC
Request Content Type: message SessionAuth
Request Data:
message SessionAuth{ string job_id=
1; string username =
2; string password =
3; optional string token =
4; }
Job_id - A unique identifier for the client
Username - Basic authentication username
Password – Basic authentication password
Token – The authentication token
Response content type:
message SessionRespond{ string respond=
1; }
Respond types:
Success – Ok.
ConnectionError – UFM connection error (bad parameters or UFM is down).
Other exceptions – Details sent in the response.
Console command:
client session --server_ip=server_ip --id=client_id --auth=username,password --token=token
Description: Only after the server has an established session for this gRPC client, the server adds all the requested REST APIs with intervals and delta requests.
Call: AddSubscriber
Request Content Type – Message SubscriberParams
Request Data:
message SubscriberParams{ message APIParams { string ufm_api_name =
1; int32 interval =
2; optional bool only_delta =
3; } string job_id =
1; repeated APIParams apiParams =
2; }
Job_id – A unique identifier of this subscriber
apiParams – A list of apiParams from the message above
ufm_api_name – A name from the supported REST API list of names
interval – The interval (in seconds) between messages that the server sends in a stream run
only_delta – Receive the difference between the previous messages in a stream run
Response content type:
message SessionRespond{ string respond=
1; }
Response types:
Created user with session and added a new IP address – Ok.
Cannot add subscriber without an established session – need to create a session before creating a subscriber.
The server already has the ID – need to create a new session and a new subscriber with a unique ID.
Console command:
client create --server_ip=localhost --id=client_id --apis=events;
40;True,links,alarms;
10
The list of APIs is separated by commas, and the modifiers of each REST API is separated by a semi comma.
If the modifiers are not provided, the server uses default ones (where only_delta is False and interval is based on the API).
Description: Changes a known IP address, even if the IP address exists on the server or not.
Call: AddSubscriber
Request Content Type: Message SubscriberParams
Request Data:
message SubscriberParams{ message APIParams { string ufm_api_name =
1; int32 interval =
2; optional bool only_delta =
3; } string job_id =
1;
//unique identifier for this jobrepeated APIParams apiParams =
2; }
Job_id – A unique identifier of this subscriber.
apiParams – The list of apiParams from the above message
ufm_api_name – A name from the supported REST API list of names
interval – The interval in seconds between messages that the server sends in a stream run
only_delta – Receives only the difference between the previous messages in a stream run
Response content type:
message SessionRespond{ string respond=
1; }
Response Types:
Created a user with a session and added a new IP address – Ok.
Cannot add subscriber that does not have a session – need to create a session before creating a subscriber.
Cannot add subscriber illegal APIs – cannot create subscriber with empty API list, call again with correct API list.
Description: Gets a list of subscribers including the requested API lists.
Call: ListSubscribers
Request Content Type: google.protobuf.Empty
Response:
message ListSubscriberParams{ repeated SubscriberParams subscribers =
1; }
Console command: server subscribes –-server_ip=server_ip
Description: Deletes the subscriber and session (if existing).
Call: DeleteSubscriber
Request Content Type: Message gRPCStreamerID
Request Data:
message gRPCStreamerID{ string job_id =
1; }
Response: google.protobuf.Empty
Description: Runs the Rest API list once for a known subscriber and returns the result in message runOnceRespond, and then deletes the subscriber session.
Call: RunOnceJob
Request Content Type: Message gRPCStreamerID
Request Data:
message gRPCStreamerID{ string job_id =
1; }
Response content type:
message runOnceRespond{ string job_id=
1; repeated gRPCStreamerParams results =
2; }
Job_id- A unique identifier of the first message.
Results – A list of gRPCStreamerParams contains the results from each REST API list.
Respond:
Job id - Cannot run a client without an established session. Empty results – no session for this client, and the client is not known to the server.
Job id - Cannot run a client without creating a subscriber. Empty results – a session was created for this client, but not a subscription.
Job_id - Could not connect to the UFM. Empty results – the gRPC server cannot connect to the UFM machine and receive empty results, because it cannot create a subscriber with an empty API list. This means that the UFM machine has a problem or is shut down.
Job_id - The first unique identifier of the messages, and not empty results – Ok.
Console command:
client once_id --server_ip=server_ip --id=client_id
Description: Runs a stream of results from the Rest API list for a known subscriber and returns the result as an iterator, where each item type is a message gRPCStreamerParams. At the end, the server deletes the session.
Call: RunStreamJob.
Request Content Type: Message gRPCStreamerID.
Request Data:
message gRPCStreamerID{ string job_id =
1; }
Response content type: iterator of messages gRPCStreamerParams:
message gRPCStreamerParams{ string message_id =
1;
// unique identifier for messagesstring ufm_api_name =
2;
// what rest api receive the data fromgoogle.protobuf.Timestamp timestamp =
3;
//what time we created the message, can be converted to Datetimestring data =
4;
// data of rest api call}
Response:
Only one message with data – no session.
No message – no session and/or no subscriber with this ID.
Messages with interval between with the modifiers – Ok.
Console command:
client stream_id --server_ip=server_ip --id=client_id
Description: After the server checks it has a session for this job ID, it runs the Rest API list for a new subscriber once and returns the result in message runOnceRespond. It does not save the subscriber ID or the session in the server.
Call: RunOnce
Request Content Type: Message SubscriberParams
Request Data:
message SubscriberParams{ message APIParams { string ufm_api_name =
1; int32 interval =
2; optional bool only_delta =
3; } string job_id =
1;
//unique identifier for this jobrepeated APIParams apiParams =
2; }
Response content type:
message runOnceRespond{ string job_id=
1; repeated gRPCStreamerParams results =
2; }
Response:
Job id - Cannot run a client without an established session. Empty results – no session for this client.
Job_id - 0 – The gRPC server cannot connect to the UFM machine and receive empty results, or it cannot create a subscriber with an empty API list.
Job_id - The first unique identifier of the messages. Not empty results – Ok.
Console command:
client once --server_ip=server_ip --id=client_id --auth=username,password -–token=token --apis=events;
40;True,links;
20;False,alarms;
10
The console command also creates a session for this client.
Either a token or basic authorization is needed.
Description: After the server checks it has a session for this job ID, it runs a stream of results from the Rest API list for a new subscriber and returns the result as an iterator, where each item is a message gRPCStreamerParams. At the end, it deletes the session.
Call: RunPeriodically
Request Content Type: Message SubscriberParams
Request Data:
message SubscriberParams{ message APIParams { string ufm_api_name =
1; int32 interval =
2; optional bool only_delta =
3; } string job_id =
1;
//unique identifier for this jobrepeated APIParams apiParams =
2; }
Response content type: iterator of messages gRPCStreamerParams
Response:
Only one message with data - Cannot run client without an established session - No session
Messages with intervals between with the modifiers – Ok
Console command:
client stream --server_ip=server_ip --id=client_id --auth=username,password -–token=token --apis=events;
40;True,links;
20;False,alarms;
10
The console command also creates a session for the client.
Either a token or a basic authorization is needed.
Description: Runs a serialization for each running stream. The serialization returns results from the REST API list to each of the machines.
Call: Serialization
Request Content Type: protobuf.Empty
Response: google.protobuf.Empty
Description: Cancels running streams using the client's stream ID and stops it from outside.
Call: StopStream
Request Content Type: Message gRPCStreamerID
Request Data:
message gRPCStreamerID{ string job_id =
1; }
Response: google.protobuf.Empty
Description: Creates a subscription to a client identifier. All new messages that go to that client, will be copied and also sent to this stream.
Call: Serialization SubscribeToStream
Request Content Type: message gRPCStreamerID
Response: iterator of messages gRPCStreamerParams
message gRPCStreamerParams{ string message_id =
1;
// unique identifier for messagesstring ufm_api_name =
2;
// what rest api receive the data fromgoogle.protobuf.Timestamp timestamp =
3;
//what time we created the message, can be converted to Datetimestring data =
4;
// data of rest api call}
The identifier may or may not be in the gRPC server.
Streams cannot be stopped using StopStream.
Console command:
client subscribe --server_ip=server_ip --id=client_id
Description: Get the variables of known subscriber (if found), else return empty variables.
Call: GetJobParams
Request Content Type: message gRPCStreamerID
Response:
message SubscriberParams{ message APIParams { string ufm_api_name =
1;
//currently the list of api from ufm that are supported are [Jobs, Events, Links, Alarms]int32 interval =
2; optional bool only_delta =
3; } string job_id =
1;
//unique identifier for this jobrepeated APIParams apiParams =
2; }
Description: Get help, plugin version, and information on how to interact with the server. What stages need to be done to extract the REST APIs (Session>run once/stream or Session>AddSubscriber>once_id/stream_id)
Call: Help or Version
Request Content Type: google.protobuf.Empty
Response:
message SessionRespond{ string respond=
1; }