gRPC-Streamer Plugin REST API

Job id - Cannot run a client without an established session. Empty results – no session for this client, and the client is not known to the server.

Job id - Cannot run a client without creating a subscriber. Empty results – a session was created for this client, but not a subscription.

Job_id - Could not connect to the UFM. Empty results – the gRPC server cannot connect to the UFM machine and receive empty results, because it cannot create a subscriber with an empty API list. This means that the UFM machine has a problem or is shut down.