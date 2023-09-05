On This Page
NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API
SHARPv2 must be running (enable_sharp = true) and the NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ allocation parameter must be enabled (enable_sharp_alloction = true) for this API to trigger resource (GUID) allocations and deallocations within SHARP.
Description – configures NVIDIA SHARP allocations (reservations)
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources
Main Operations
Set GUIDs for PKey in UFM actions API
Set GUIDs for PKey in PKey GUID API
Get all SHArP reservations
Get a specific SHArP reservation
Create a new SHArP Reservation
Delete SHArP reservation
Update SHArP reservation
Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using UFM Actions API
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/set_guids_for_pkey
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
"pkey": "0x1", "index0": false, "ip_over_ib": true, "guids": [ "f452140300383a02" ]
Note: An empty GUID list deallocates GUIDs for the specified PKey.
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
403 – FORBIDDEN
404 – NOT_FOUND
Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using PKey GUID API
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/pkeys/set_guids_for_pkey
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "pkey": "0x11", "index0": false, "ip_over_ib": true, "membership": "full", "guids": [ "248a0703008a850a" ] }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
403 – FORBIDDEN
404 – NOT_FOUND
Description – retrieves all SHARP reservations
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/ app/sharp/allocate_reseources
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "anas1":{ "pkey":"0x12", "guids":["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"] }, "anas2":{ "pkey":"0x12", "guids": ["0xf452140300383a01", "0xf452140300383a02"] } }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – Get specifc SHArP reservation by app_id
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
404 – NOT_FOUND
{
"anas1":{
"pkey": "0x12",
"guids": ["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
}
}
Description – Create a new SHArP reservation
Request URL – POST/ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED (if all nodes were added successfully to created allocation)
206 – PARTIAL (if not all nodes were added to created allocation because they are not found in the fabric.)
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Request Data
|
Name
|
Value
|
Default
|
Description
|
Mandatory/Optional
|
App_id
|
String
|
None
|
Application id.
It is also the identifier of this nodes allocation
|
Mandatory
|
App_resources_limit
|
Integer
|
-1
|
Application resources limitation
|
Optional
|
nodes
|
String
|
None
|
A string of hosts names separated by a comma, to be added to the pkey & sharp allocation.
Example:
"r-ufm77,r-ufm51"
|
Mandatory
|
pkey
|
Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive
|
"0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey)
|
Network PKey to be created and used by Sharp
|
Optional
Example:
{
"app_id":
"anas",
"nodes":
"r-ufm51,r-ufm77",
"pkey":
"0x12",
"app_resources_limit":
4
}
Description – Delete SHArP reservation
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – Update SHArP reservation
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED
206 - PARTIAL
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Request Data
{
"nodes":
"r-ufm51,r-ufm77"}