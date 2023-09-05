NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API

Warning

SHARPv2 must be running (enable_sharp = true) and the NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ allocation parameter must be enabled (enable_sharp_alloction = true) for this API to trigger resource (GUID) allocations and deallocations within SHARP.

  • Description – configures NVIDIA SHARP allocations (reservations)

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources

  • Main Operations

    • Set GUIDs for PKey in UFM actions API

    • Set GUIDs for PKey in PKey GUID API

    • Get all SHArP reservations

    • Get a specific SHArP reservation

    • Create a new SHArP Reservation

    • Delete SHArP reservation

    • Update SHArP reservation

Set GUIDs for PKey in UFM Actions API

  • Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using UFM Actions API

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/set_guids_for_pkey

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    "pkey": "0x1",
  "index0": false,
  "ip_over_ib": true,
  "guids": [
    "f452140300383a02"
  ]

  • Note: An empty GUID list deallocates GUIDs for the specified PKey.

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 403 – FORBIDDEN

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Set GUIDs for PKey in PKey GUID API

  • Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using PKey GUID API

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/pkeys/set_guids_for_pkey

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
  "pkey": "0x11",
  "index0": false,
  "ip_over_ib": true,
  "membership": "full",
  "guids": [
    "248a0703008a850a"
  ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 403 – FORBIDDEN

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Get All Reservations

  • Description – retrieves all SHARP reservations

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/ app/sharp/allocate_reseources

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "anas1":{
      "pkey":"0x12",
      "guids":["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
   },
   "anas2":{
      "pkey":"0x12",
      "guids": ["0xf452140300383a01", "0xf452140300383a02"]
   }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get Specific SHArP Reservation

  • Description – Get specifc SHArP reservation by app_id

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

{
   "anas1":{
      "pkey": "0x12",
      "guids": ["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
   }
}

Create a New SHArP Reservation

  • Description – Create a new SHArP reservation

  • Request URL – POST/ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED (if all nodes were added successfully to created allocation)

    • 206 – PARTIAL (if not all nodes were added to created allocation because they are not found in the fabric.)

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

  • Request Data

Name

Value

Default

Description

Mandatory/Optional

App_id

String

None

Application id.

It is also the identifier of this nodes allocation

Mandatory

App_resources_limit

Integer

-1

Application resources limitation

Optional

nodes

String

None

A string of hosts names separated by a comma, to be added to the pkey & sharp allocation.

Example:

"r-ufm77,r-ufm51"

Mandatory

pkey

Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive

"0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey)

Network PKey to be created and used by Sharp

Optional

Example:

{
    "app_id":"anas",
    "nodes":"r-ufm51,r-ufm77",
    "pkey":"0x12",
    "app_resources_limit":4
}

Delete SHArP Reservation

  • Description – Delete SHArP reservation

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update SHArP Reservation

  • Description – Update SHArP reservation

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/sharp/allocate_resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 206 - PARTIAL

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

  • Request Data

    { "nodes":"r-ufm51,r-ufm77"}

