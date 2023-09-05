Telemetry to FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Description: Get the current streaming configurations
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/tfs/conf
Request Data: N/A
Response:
fluentd-endpoint": {
"host": "",
"message_tag_name": "",
"port": 24225,
"timeout": 120
},
"meta-fields": {
"alias_node_guid": "AID",
"add_fabric_name": "compute"
},
"streaming": {
"bulk_streaming": true,
"enabled": false,
"interval": 10,
"stream_only_new_samples": true
},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count": 5,
"log_file_max_size": 10485760,
"logs_file_name": "/log/tfs.log",
"logs_level": "INFO"
},
"ufm-telemetry-endpoint": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9001,
"url": "labels/csv/metrics"
• Description: Set/Update streaming configurations
• URL: POST ufmRest/plugin/tfs/conf
• Request Data:
fluentd-endpoint": {
"host": "192.1.1.68",
"message_tag_name": "ufm-68-streaming",
"port": 24225,
"timeout": 120
},
"meta-fields": {
"alias_node_guid": "AID",
"add_fabric_name": "compute"
},
"streaming": {
"bulk_streaming": true,
"enabled": false,
"interval": 10
"stream_only_new_samples": true
},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count": 5,
"log_file_max_size": 10485760,
"logs_file_name": "/log/tfs.log",
"logs_level": "INFO"
},
"ufm-telemetry-endpoint": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9001,
"url": "labels/csv/metrics"
Response: string “set configurations has been done successfully”
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).