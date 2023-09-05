Templates REST API

Disables SNMP on the switch

user_name - username to use

Disables the telnet service on the switch

community_name - community name to enable

Enables SNMP and defines 'public' community string

Creates an SNMP v3 user 'admin' with predefined authentication and privacy passwords

Enables the telnet service on the switch

license_key – license key to install

IP_address – IP address of SNMP host to remove

Clears all the counters

auto_logout_timeout – auto-logout timeout value (in minutes)

IP_address – IP address of mail server

Sets up an email server and a recipient for email notifications

switch_hostname – hostname to set

Sets hostname of the switch

time_zone – timezone name

Sets up an NTP server, sets the time zone and synchronizes the date

IP_address – address of trap receiver

community_name – community name to use

Adds a trap-receiver for SNMP v2c traps with given community

IP_address – address of traps receiver

authentication_password – authentication password to use

user_name – username to use

private_password – privacy password to use

Adds a trap-receiver for SNMP v3 traps with username and predefined authentication and privacy passwords

Show-Running-Config