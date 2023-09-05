NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Unhealthy Ports REST API

Unhealthy Ports REST API

  • Description – manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Main Operations

    • Get unhealthy ports

    • Mark unhealthy ports as healthy

    • Mark healthy ports as unhealthy

Get Unhealthy Ports

  • Description – get all ports that are marked as healthy from OpenSM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "PeerLID": "18", 
        "PeerPortNumber": 6, 
        "UnhealthyPortNumber": 1, 
        "PeerGUID": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "PeerPort": "switch-ec4034/6", 
        "UnhealthyNode": "r-dmz-ufm135", 
        "UnhealthyPort": "r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1", 
        "State": "Info", 
        "PeerPortDname": "6", 
        "Condition": "MANUAL", 
        "PeerNode": "switch-ec4034", 
        "StatusTime": "Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020", 
        "UnhealthyPortDname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "UnhealthyGUID": "248a0703002e628e"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Mark Unhealthy Ports as Healthy

  • Description – marks unhealthy ports as healthy

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {  
   "ports":[  
      "0002c9030060dc20_10"
   ],
   "ports_policy":"HEALTHY"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Mark Healthy Ports as Unhealthy

  • Description – mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port
    Action: ["no_discover", "isolate"]

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
   "ports":[
      "0002c9030060dc20_10"
   ],
   "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY",
   "action":"no_discover"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once

  • Description – mark all unhealthy ports as healthy at once

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "ports": [
    "ALL"
  ],
  "ports_policy": "HEALTHY"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Connectivity

  • Description – get unhealthy port.

  • Request URL – GET app/unhealthy_ports.

  • Parameter

    • Connectivity

      • host-to-switch

      • switch-to-switch

Warning

Example: /ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-switch
