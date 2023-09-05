NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Users REST API

Users REST API

  • Description – these interfaces are used for managing UFM users by getting, creating, updating, and deleting them

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/users

  • Main Operations

    • Get all users

    • Get a user by name

    • Create a user

    • Update a user

    • Delete a user

    Warning

    Note that in UFM Appliance, only TENANT users can be managed.

Get All Users

  • Description – lists all users in UFM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/users

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "name": "admin-3",
        "group": "System_Admin",
        "id": 3
    },
    {
        "name": "tenant-1",
        "group": "Tenant",
        "id": 4
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get User by Name

  • Description – fet a specific user using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/users/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
     "name": "admin",
     "group" "System_Admin",
     "id": "1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

Create User

  • Description – creates a new user

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/users

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/
    Optional

    name

    String.
    Minimum length is 4.
    Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric characters and "_", "-".

    None

    Name of user

    Mandatory

    group

    String. One of the following:

    • "System_Admin",

    • "Fabric_Admin",

    • "Fabric_Operator",

    • "Monitoring_Only",

    • "Tenant"

    None

    Name of group

    Mandatory

    password

    String.
    Minimum length is 4.
    Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric and "_" characters

    None

    User’s password

    Mandatory

  • Request Data Example

    {
    "name": "ufm-tenant",
    "group": "Tenant",
    "password": "655478"
}

  • Response

    {
    "name": "ufm-tenant"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Update User

  • Description – updates user’s password

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/users/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/
    Optional

    password

    String.
    Minimum length is 4.
    Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric and "_" characters

    None

    User’s password

    Mandatory

  • Request Data Example

    {
    "password": "45364nnfgd"
}

  • Response – returns the username in the response body. Example:

    {
    "name": "admin"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Delete User

  • Description – deletes an existing user. Note that “admin” user cannot be deleted.

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/users/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND
