This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

Warning

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History

Warning

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Feature

Description

System health enhancements

Add support for the periodic fabric health report, and reflected the ports' results in UFM's dashboard

UFM Plugins Management

Add support for plugin management via UFM web UI

UFM Extended Status

  • Add support for showing UFM's current processes status (via shell script)

  • Added REST API for exposing UFM readiness

Failover to Other Ports

Add support for SM and UFM Telemetry failover to other ports on the local machine

UFM Appliance Upgrade

Added a set of REST APIs for supporting the UFM Appliance upgrade

Configuration Audit

Add support for tracking changes made in major UFM configuration files (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry)

UFM Plugins

Add support for new SDK plugins

Telemetry

Add support for statistics processing based on UFM telemetry csv format

UFM High Availability Installation

UFM high availability installation has changed and it is now based on an independent high availability package which should be deployed in addition to the UFM Enterprise standalone package.
for further details about the new UFM high availability installation, please refer to - Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability

Warning

For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.

Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:

  • RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7

  • SLES12 / SLES 15

  • EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3

  • Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported.

Warning

In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.

For example:

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script
