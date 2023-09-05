Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
System health enhancements
Add support for the periodic fabric health report, and reflected the ports' results in UFM's dashboard
UFM Plugins Management
Add support for plugin management via UFM web UI
UFM Extended Status
Failover to Other Ports
Add support for SM and UFM Telemetry failover to other ports on the local machine
UFM Appliance Upgrade
Added a set of REST APIs for supporting the UFM Appliance upgrade
Configuration Audit
Add support for tracking changes made in major UFM configuration files (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry)
UFM Plugins
Add support for new SDK plugins
Telemetry
Add support for statistics processing based on UFM telemetry csv format
UFM High Availability Installation
UFM high availability installation has changed and it is now based on an independent high availability package which should be deployed in addition to the UFM Enterprise standalone package.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported.
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script