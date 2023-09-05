Changes and New Features History
Feature
Description
Rev 6.9
NDR Support
Full E2E NDR including ConnectX-7 HCAs Family (Discovery and Monitoring)
Cable FW burn
Add support for multiple switches with multiple FW images burning
Events
Add support for monitoring and alerting on cable transceiver temperatures over threshold
Improve SM traps handling (offloading SM traps handling to a separated process)
Add option for setting events persistency (keeping max last X events) for showing upon UFM startup
Add option for consolidating similar events on the UFM Web UI Events Log View
SHARP
Add support for failover to secondary bond port in case of IB interface failure
Add option to override SHARP smx_sock_interface based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)
Add option to set SHARP AM ib_port_guid based on UFM fabric_interface (gv.cfg)
SM
Add support for tracking SM configuration changes (configuration history)
Add support for pkey assignment validation (for user defined pkey assignment only)
Client Certificate Authentication
Add support for client certificate authentication
Add option to push bootstrap certificate to the UFM via REST API
Configuration Migration (backup / restore)
Add option to migrate UFM configuration from bare metal UFM to a docker container based UFM
MFT Integration Enhancement
Add support for MFT based operation (FW burning, cable info) while m_key/vs_key are configured on SM
Logging
Adding option to configure UFM log folder location
UFM Health
Add option for users to add customized health tests based on scripts (Python / Bash)
Web UI Enhancements
Add support for user defined modular UFM dashboard views (based on available list of pre-defined panels)
Add support for UFM dashboard timeline (for viewing historical dashboard views)
Enhance the dashboard inventory view for showing elements (HCAs, Switches, Cables, Gateways, Routers) by version
Add support for user defined modular UFM telemetry persistent dashboard (Telemetry View)
Adding option for viewing Web client data based on local client time or UFM server time
Add option to select UFM look and feel between dark mode and light mode (default is light mode)
Add support for hierarchical view when presenting the network map elements.
Add option for selecting the displayed columns for all data tables.
Add option for exporting all table data into CSV (not only the current displayed page data)
Improved view of the ports table (port name, speed and width)
Add option to show disabled/down ports
Add support for Web UI usage statistics collection
Add option for sending test email
Telemetry
Add support for updating Telemetry package within installed UFM Enterprise.
UFM Plugins
Add support for running UFM plugins within UFM docker container
Add support for AHX monitoring plugin
Supported OSs
Add support for installing UFM on Ubuntu18 (Standalone and High availability modes)
Add support for installing UFM on CentOS 7.9/Redhat7.9
Add support for installing UFM on FAIR OS 22.03
Rev 6.8
UFM Telemetry
Changed the Telemetry infrastructure from UFM Telemetry docker container to UFM Telemetry bare metal
Performance improvements for supporting telemetry on large scale fabrics (up to 216,000 ports fabric)
Live sessions enhancements – adding support for multiple telemetry sessions based on one UFM Telemetry instance
Add support for collecting historical telemetry (all fabric ports counters) by default
Unhealthy Ports
Add option (configurable) for automatically Isolating ports which were detected with high BER
Add option to present unhealthy port table by the connection type (switch-switch or switch-host).
Add option to mark selected device as unhealthy
UFM Plugins – REST over RDMA
Add support for REST API over RDMA plugin (allowing execution of UFM REST API requests over the InfiniBand fabric)
Add ability to run Linux command line command, including ibdiagnet, over rdma
UFM Plugins – NDT
Add support for NDT (CSV formatted topology) comparison with UFM fabric detected topology
Fabric Validation Tests
Add context menu options for selected results of fabric validation tests based of UFM model objects (Devices and Ports).
Add support for Socket-direct mode reporting (Inventory)
Add support for SHARP Aggregation Manager health tests
Add support for Tree Topology Analysis support in UFM
Events Policy
Add new category for Events Policy – Security
Add new UFM events indicating Pkey assignment of guids and removal of guids from Pkey
Add new UFM events which are triggered when duplicated node or port GUIDs are detected in the fabric
Add new event for indicating switch down reported by SM
UFM SDK
Add option to get topology via UFM REST API and stream it out to an external destination
Virtualization
Add option to assign selected virtual ports to a specified PKEY (via UFM Web UI)
Cable Information
Showing Link grade in Cable info
Network Map
Add support for network map topology persistency on server side.
UFM Web UI
Add option to copy and paste tables content ( GUIDS and LIDS ) via UFM Web UI
UFM Authentication
Add support for token based authentication
UFM Slurm Integration
Add several UFM-SLURM Integration Improvements
UFM Docker container
Several docker Enhancement mainly for improving the deployment procedure
SM Configuration
Setting AR (Adaptive Routing) Up Down as the default routing configuration in UFM / SM ( for new UFM installations )
UFM REST API
Add Support for CloudX API in UFM for OpenStack integration and allow auto provisioning of the InfiniBand fabric
NDR support
Add support for discovering and monitoring Nvidia NDR switches.
Installation
Updated UFM installation to run without docker dependencies (docker service is no longer required for the UFM installation)
Supported OSs
Add support for installing UFM on CentOS 8 stream, kernel 5.4
UFM High Availability
Add support for independent high availability package (based on Pacemaker and DRBD) which server as the basis for UFM containers high availability deployment
Rev 6.7
UFM Telemetry-based monitoring
Changed UFM's monitoring mechanism to be based on UFM Telemetry instead of IBPM (for both default and live telemetry sessions)
IB router & IB gateway monitoring
Added support for monitoring of InfiniBand router and gateway ports
SHARP aggregation manager events
Added support for showing SHARP aggregation manager events in UFM
SHARP over UCX
Added support fAdded support for automatically isolating ports with high BER (with monitoring being performed based on the Symbol BER)or running SHARP aggregation manager over UCX
Periodic topology check
Added support for periodic run of topology comparisons and reporting of topology changes against preset topology
Visual topology difference
Added option to view visual-representation of topology changes in the network topology map (as compared to a "master" or user-defined topology)
System dump for externally managed switches
Added support for collecting system dump for externally managed switches
Syslog settings via web UI
Added support for configuring UFM syslog settings via UFM web UI
Upgrade for group of switches
Added support for software/firmware upgrade for a group of switches
NDR switches readiness
Added support for discovery and management of NDR switches
Transition to file-based storage
Transitioned from Mysql to SQlite DB for persistent model objects
Counters over threshold
Added support for showing telemetry counters over a predefined threshold when using historical statistic collection
HDR cables burning
Added support for burning HDR cable transceivers for selected switches
Dragonfly+ topology analysis
Added fabric validation test to validate an existing Dragonfly+ topology
Form-based authentication
Added support for enhanced authentication mechanism for UFM REST API
Web UI enhancements
Uploading ibdiagnet results
Added option to upload periodic ibdiagnet results to any remote destination over SCP or SFTP
Telemetry API enhancements
Added option to retrieve short counter format or specified counters only for monitoring session data REST API
SLURM integration enhancements
Added support for token-based authentication, instead of basic authentication, to connect UFM
High BER ports list
Added support for displaying all ports with high BER (from the Ports view) as well as the ability to mark them as unhealthy
OpenSM GUID list
Added support for new OpenSM traps (UFM Events) which indicate activity in the fabric of unexpected OpenSM
UFM docker enhancements
Added support for UFM docker installer container to simplify UFM container installation and upgrade procedures (for both standalone & HA deployments)
REST API
Links API has been updated with two additional fields: source_port_name, destination_port_name.
BlueField DPUs support
Added support for management of BlueField DPU devices in the fabric
Topology map enhancements
Added support for selection and running of actions on multiple elements in network map
REST API
The response format returned by the API endpoint at /ufmRest/resources/systems has changed. Please check this link for the updated API response format.
Rev 6.6.0
Licensing
Added support for UFM subscription license
Periodic ibdiagnet
Added ability to execute ibdiagnet periodically and collect the generated logs
Sysdump
Added ability to perform sysdump on internally managed switches
Added ability to perform sysdump on hosts
Event streaming
Added ability to stream UFM events via FluentBit plugin
Virtualization
Added support for port virtualization including virtualization events
Telemetry
Added support for new telemetry capabilities and showing historical data reports
Multiple rail optimization
Added support for multiple rail optimization validation test
MCARE
Added support for MCARE integration with UFM over REST API
Supported OS
Added support for Red Hat and CentOS versions 7.7, 7.8, 8.1, and 8.2
MLNX_OFED
MLNX_OFED v5.1 integration for both regular and docker container deployments
Log history
Added support for showing history of UFM, OpenSM, and Events logs
Multi-HCA grouping
Added support for grouping Windows Multi-HCA
Congestion map
Added support for traffic and congestion map for used-defined port group
IB Gateway
Added support for IB Gateway discovery
IB Router
Added support for IB Router discovery
Topology comparison
Enhanced topology diff reports
Look and feel
Updated look and feel to NVIDIA theme
Rev 6.5.2
New licensing mechanism
Added support for the new UFM subscription license (keeping backward compatibility with old license file)
Periodic ibdiagnet execution
Added the option to execute ibdiagnet command (using any supported flag) via UFM web UI
System dump for switches and hosts
Added support for running and uploading system dump from internally managed switches and hosts via UFM web UI
Pagination
Added support for paginating web UI tables for better responsiveness
PKey versioning
Added support for PKey versioning to indicate PKey related changes
Integration with MCare
Add support for UFM-Mellanox Care integration over UFM REST APIs
New supported OSs
Add support for installing UFM on RHEL 7.7 and RHEL 7.8 and SLES 12 SP5
Rev 6.5.1
Large scale support improvements
Improved the handling of IB Performance Monitoring (IBPM) statistic data and generation of events in UFM for large scale fabrics
Offloaded handling of topology changes of large scale fabrics to a new process in UFM
UFM Safe Startup
Set all UFM ports to full membership upon UFM startup so that all UFM IB applications (e.g. OpenSM, IBPM, ibdiagnet) have full access to the IB fabric
IBPM Resiliency
If UFM's fabric interface is configured as a bond, UFM restarts the IBPM on the secondary interface (the new active interface) if the active interface fails
Rev 6.5.0
Large scale support improvements
Added support for running UFM in large scale setup (up to 40K nodes)
Multi-port SM
Added an option to run UFM-SM on multiple pre-configured ports
Python3 support
Unified UFM code to run using Python3 code for all supported distributions (RH7, RH8, SLES12, SLES15)
Python virtual environment support
Used Python virtual environment to avoid UFM installation conflicts with system packages
Cable lifecycle events
Added support for new cables lifecycle events (e.g. cable added, removed, changed location and duplicated)
Updating port speed via UFM
Added REST API to control the rate limit of physical and virtual ports
Enhanced SM configuration via UFM
Added REST API for updating SM congestion control and adaptive routing parameters
IB Gateway support
Added support for discovery and monitoring of IB Gateway
Ports display
Present all disabled ports as well for each device in the right ports tab
Externally managed switch reset option
Added support for resetting externally managed switches
MetroX-2 system support
Added support for MetroX-2 systems TQ8100-HS2F and TQ8200-HS2F
UFM-SHARP resources allocation integration
Added REST API to allocate and deallocate SHARP resources
UFM Multisite Portal
Single pane of glass to manage multiple UFMs in one console
Mlxlink support
Added option to display enhanced cable information, for selected port, using mlxlink