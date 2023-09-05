Initial Configuration

Configure general settings in the conf/gv.cfg file.

Warning When running UFM in HA mode, the gv.cfg file is replicated to the standby server.

Fabric interface should be set to one of the InfiniBand IPoIB interfaces which connect the UFM/SM to the fabric:

Copy Copied! fabric_interface = ib0

Warning By default, fabric_interface is set to ib0

fabric_interface must be up and running before UFM startup, otherwise, UFM will not be able to run

fabric_interface must be configured with a valid IPv4 address before UFM startup, otherwise, UFM will not be able to run





Copy Copied! monitoring_mode = yes

Warning For more information, see Running the UFM Software in Monitoring Mode.

Copy Copied! enable_predefined_groups = true

Warning By default, pre-defined groups are enabled. In very large-scale fabrics, pre-defined groups can be disabled in order to allow faster startup of UFM.





Copy Copied! multinic_host_enabled = true

Warning Upon first installation of UFM 6.4.1 and above, multi-NIC host grouping is enabled by default. However, if a user is upgrading from an older version, then this feature will be disabled for them.

Warning It is recommended to set the value of this parameter before running UFM for the first time.





Copy Copied! management_mode = sm_only





The default multicast address is configured to an IPv4 address. To run over IPv6, this must be changed to the following in section UFMAgent of gv.cfg.

Copy Copied! [UFMAgent] ... # if ufmagent works in ipv6 please set this multicast address to FF05:0:0:0:0:0:0:15F mcast_addr = FF05:0:0:0:0:0:0:15F





Copy Copied! # Event plugin name(s) event_plugin_name osmufmpi lossymgr

Add the plug-in options file to the event_plugin_options option:

Copy Copied! # Options string that would be passed to the plugin(s) event_plugin_options --lossy_mgr -f <lossy-mgr-options-file-name>

These plug-in parameters are copied to the opensm.conf file in Management mode only.

SHARP Aggregation Manager is disabled by default. To enable it, set:

Copy Copied! [Sharp] sharp_enabled = true

Warning Upon startup of UFM or SHARP Aggregation Manager, UFM will resend all existing tenant allocation to SHARP AM.





SM can use up to eight-port interfaces for fabric configuration. These interfaces can be provided via /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg. The users can specify multiple IPoIB interfaces or bond interfaces in /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg, subsequently, the UFM translates them to GUIDs and adds them to the SM configuration file (/opt/ufm/conf/opensm/opensm.conf). If users specify more than eight interfaces, the extra interfaces are ignored.

Copy Copied! [Server] # True/false flag to configure OpenSM with multiple GUIDs enable_multi_port_sm = false # When enabling multi_port_sm, specify here the additional fabric interfaces for opensm.conf # Example: ib1,ib2,ib5 (OpenSM will support the first 8 GUIDs where first GUID are extracted # from the fabric_interface field. The remaining GUIDs are taken from the # additional_fabric_interfaces field. additional_fabric_interfaces =

Warning UFM treats bonds as a group of IPoIB interfaces. So, for example, if bond0 consists of the interfaces ib4 and ib8, then expect to see GUIDs for ib4 and ib8 in opensm.conf.

Warning Duplicate interface names are ignored (e.g. ib1,ib1,ib1,ib2,ib1 = ib1,ib2).





This section is relevant only in cases where telemetry_provider=ibpm . (By default, telemetry_provider=telemetry).

To work with large-scale fabrics, users should set the set_udp_buffer flag under the [IBPM] section to "yes" for the UFM to set the buffer size (default is "no").

Copy Copied! # By deafult, UFM does not set the UDP buffer size. For large scale fabrics # it is recommended to increase the buffer size to 4MB (4194304 bits). set_udp_buffer = yes # UDP buffer size udp_buffer_size = 4194304





This allows for supporting virtual ports in UFM.

Copy Copied! [Virtualization] # By enabling this flag, UFM will discover all the virtual ports assigned for all hypervisors in the fabric enable = false # Interval for checking whether any virtual ports were changed in the fabric interval = 60





Users may configure a specific value for the SM LID so that the UFM SM uses it upon UFM startup.

Copy Copied! [SubnetManager] # 1- Zero value (Default): Disable static SM LID functionality and allow the SM to run with any LID. # Example: sm_lid=0 # 2- Non-zero value: Enable static SM LID functionality so SM will use this LID upon UFM startup. sm_lid=0

Warning To configure an external SM (UFM server running in sm_only mode), users must manually configure the opensm.conf file ( /opt/ufm/conf/opensm/opensm.conf ) and align the value of master_sm_lid to the value used for sm_lid in gv.cfg on the main UFM server.





In the gv.cfg configuration file, it is possible to set a limit on the number of live telemetry sessions running in parallel using the field max_live_sessions .

Copy Copied! [Telemetry] # max parallel user live sessions max_live_sessions=3 # UFM’s provider of telemetry (counters). possible values:telemetry, ibpm telemetry_provider=telemetry





This section enables setting up the log files rotate policy. By default, log rotation runs once a day by cron scheduler.

Copy Copied! [logrotate] #max_files specifies the number of times to rotate a file before it is deleted (this definition will be applied to #SM and SHARP Aggregation Manager logs, running in the scope of UFM). #A count of 0 (zero) means no copies are retained. A count of 15 means fifteen copies are retained (default is 15) max_files = 15 #With max_size, the log file is rotated when the specified size is reached (this definition will be applied to #SM and SHARP Aggregation Manager logs, running in the scope of UFM). Size may be specified in bytes (default), #kilobytes (for example: 100k), or megabytes (for exapmle: 10M). if not specified logs will be rotated once a day. max_size = 3





The following show examples of configuration settings in the gv.cfg file:

Polling interval for Fabric Dashboard information Copy Copied! ui_polling_interval = 30

[ Optional ] UFM Server local IP address resolution (by default, the UFM resolves the address by gethostip). UFM Web UI should have access to this address. Copy Copied! ws_address = <specific IP address>

HTTP/HTTPS Port Configuration Copy Copied! # WebServices Protocol (http/https) and Port ws_port = 8088 ws_protocol = http

Connection (port and protocol) between the UFM server and the APACHE server Copy Copied! ws_protocol = <http or https> ws_port = <port number> For more information, see Launching a UFM Web UI Session.

SNMP get-community string for switches (fabric wide or per switch) Copy Copied! # default snmp access point for all devices [SNMP] port = 161 gcommunity = public

Enhanced Event Management (Alarmed Devices Group) Copy Copied! [Server] auto_remove_from_alerted = yes

Log verbosity Copy Copied! [Logging] # optional logging levels #CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG level = INFO For more information, see "UFM Logs".

Settings for saving port counters to a CSV file Copy Copied! [CSV] write_interval = 60 ext_ports_only = no For more information, see "Saving the Port Counters to a CSV File".

Max number of CSV files (UFM Advanced) Copy Copied! [CSV] max_files = 1 For more information, see "Saving Periodic Snapshots of the Fabric (Advanced License Only)". Warning The access credentials that are defined in the following sections of the conf/gv.cfg file are used only for initialization: SSH_Server SSH_Switch TELNET IPMI SNMP MLNX_OS To modify these access credentials, use the UFM Web UI. For more information, see "Device Access".

Configuring the UFM communication protocol with MLNX-OS switches. The available protocols are: http https (default protocol for secure communication)



For configuring the UFM communication protocol after fresh installation and prior to the first run, set the MLNX-OS protocol as shown below.

Example:

Copy Copied! [MLNX_OS] protocol = https port = 443

Once UFM is started, all UFM communication with MLNX-OS switches will take place via the configured protocol.

For changing the UFM communication protocol while UFM is running, perform the following:

Set the desired protocol of MLNX-OS in the conf/gv.cfg file (as shown in the example above). Restart UFM. Update the MLNX-OS global access credentials configuration with the relevant protocol port. Refer to "Device Access" for help.

For the http protocol - default port is 80.

For the https protocol - default port is 443. Update the MLNX-OS access credentials with the relevant port in all managed switches that have a valid IP address.

The SMTrap handler is the SOAP server that handles traps coming from OpenSM.

There are two configuration values related to this service:

osm_traps_debounce_interval – defines the period the service holds incoming traps

osm_traps_throttle_val – once osm_traps_debounce_interval elapses, the service transfers osm_traps_throttle_val to the Model Main

Warning By default, the SM Trap Handler handles up to 1000 SM traps every 10 seconds.



