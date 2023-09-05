Installation Notes

The installer detects versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade while keeping user data and configuration unchanged.

The upgrade from previous versions maintains the existing database and configuration, allowing a seamless upgrade process.

For detailed installation and upgrade instructions, refer to the UFM Quick Start Guide or the UFM User Manual.

Warning Due to a possible conflict, SM and MFT installed by the MLNX_OFED must be uninstalled. The installation procedure will detect and print all MLNX_OFED packages that must be removed.