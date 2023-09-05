NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Installing UFM Server Software

Installing UFM Server Software

The default UFM installation directory is /opt/ufm.

UFM Server installation options are:

  • Standalone

  • High Availability (HA) - Delivered in a separate package as of UFM v6.10.0.

  • Docker Container

The following processes might be interrupted during the installation process:

  • httpd (apachi2 in Ubuntu)

  • dhcpd

After installation:

  1. Activate the software license.

  2. Perform initial configuration.

Warning

Before you run UFM, ensure that all ports used by the UFM server for internal and external communication are open and available. For the list of ports, see Used Ports.

Installed Packages

The following table lists the packages that are installed as part of a virtual Python environment. brought by the UFM package.

CentOS/RHEL7

CentOS/RHEL8

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

aiohttp==3.8.1

aiohttp==3.8.1

wheel==0.34.2

appdirs==1.4.4

aiosignal==1.2.0

aiosignal==1.2.0

SOAPpy_py3==0.52.27

apscheduler==3.9.1

appdirs==1.4.3

appdirs==1.4.3

APScheduler==3.6.3

asgiref==3.5.2

APScheduler==3.6.3

APScheduler==3.6.3

tzlocal==2.1

asn1crypto==1.5.1

asgiref==3.4.1

asgiref==3.4.1

lxml==4.6.2

attrs==21.4.0

asn1crypto==1.3.0

asn1crypto==1.3.0

certifi==2020.12.5

automat==20.2.0

async_timeout==4.0.2

async_timeout==4.0.2

chardet==4.0.0

bcrypt==3.2.2

asynctest==0.13.0

asynctest==0.13.0

docker==5.0.0

cached-property==1.5.2

attrs==19.3.0

attrs==19.3.0

appdirs==1.4.3

cachetools==5.1.0

Automat==20.2.0

Automat==20.2.0

asgiref==3.2.3

cairocffi==1.0.0

bcrypt==3.1.7

bcrypt==3.1.7

asn1crypto==1.3.0

cairosvg==2.5.2

cached_property==1.5.1

cached_property==1.5.1

attrs==19.3.0

carbon==1.1.10

cachetools==4.1.0

cachetools==4.1.0

Automat==20.2.0

certifi==2022.5.18

cairocffi==1.1.0

cairocffi==1.1.0

bcrypt==3.1.7

cffi==1.15.0

CairoSVG==2.4.2

CairoSVG==2.4.2

cached_property==1.5.1

chardet==4.0.0

certifi==2020.12.5

certifi==2020.12.5

cachetools==4.1.0

click==8.1.3

cffi==1.15.1

cffi==1.15.1

CairoSVG==2.4.2

constantly==15.1.0

chardet==4.0.0

chardet==4.0.0

cffi==1.15.0

cryptography==37.0.2

charset_normalizer==2.0.12

charset_normalizer==2.0.12

Click==7.0

cssselect==1.1.0

Click==7.0

Click==7.0

constantly==15.1.0

cssselect2==0.6.0

constantly==15.1.0

constantly==15.1.0

cryptography==35.0.0

daemonize==2.5.0

cryptography==3.4.8

cryptography==3.4.8

cssselect==1.1.0

defusedxml==0.7.1

cssselect2==0.2.2

cssselect2==0.2.2

cssselect2==0.2.2

django==3.0.14

daemonize==2.5.0

daemonize==2.5.0

daemonize==2.5.0

django-piston3==0.3rc2

defusedxml==0.6.0

defusedxml==0.6.0

defusedxml==0.6.0

django-tagging==0.4.3

django_piston==0.2.3

django_piston==0.2.3

Django==3.2.9

docker==5.0.3

django_tagging==0.4.3

django_tagging==0.4.3

django_tagging==0.4.6

ecdsa==0.17.0

Django==3.2.14

Django==3.2.14

ecdsa==0.15

flask==1.1.1

docker==5.0.0

docker==5.0.0

Flask==1.1.1

graphite-web==1.1.10

ecdsa==0.15

ecdsa==0.15

hyperlink==19.0.0

hyperlink==21.0.0

Flask==1.1.1

Flask==1.1.1

idna==2.10

idna==3.3

frozenlist==1.2.0

frozenlist==1.2.0

importlib_metadata==1.6.1

importlib-metadata==4.11.3

hyperlink==19.0.0

hyperlink==19.0.0

incremental==17.5.0

incremental==21.3.0

idna==2.10

idna==2.10

ipaddress==1.0.23

inotify==0.2.10

idna_ssl==1.1.0

idna_ssl==1.1.0

isodate==0.6.0

ipaddress==1.0.23

importlib_metadata==1.6.1

importlib_metadata==1.6.1

itsdangerous==1.1.0

ipy==1.1

incremental==21.3.0

incremental==21.3.0

Jinja2==2.10.3

isodate==0.6.1

iniparse==0.4

iniparse==0.4

jsonschema==3.2.0

itsdangerous==1.1.0

inotify==0.2.10

inotify==0.2.10

MarkupSafe==1.1.1

jinja2==2.10.3

ipaddress==1.0.23

ipaddress==1.0.23

more_itertools==8.0.2

jsonschema==4.5.1

IPy==1.0

IPy==1.0

netaddr==0.7.19

lxml==4.8.0

isodate==0.6.0

isodate==0.6.0

netifaces==0.10.9

markupsafe==1.1.1

itsdangerous==1.1.0

itsdangerous==1.1.0

nose==1.3.7

more-itertools==8.13.0

Jinja2==3.0.3

Jinja2==3.0.3

ntlm_auth==1.4.0

mysqlclient==2.1.0

jsonschema==3.2.0

jsonschema==3.2.0

numpy==1.18.0

netaddr==0.8.0

lxml==4.9.1

lxml==4.9.1

paramiko==2.7.1

netifaces==0.11.0

MarkupSafe==2.0.1

MarkupSafe==2.0.1

pbr==5.4.4

nose==1.3.7

multidict==5.2.0

mod_wsgi==4.7.0

Pillow==8.4.0

ntlm-auth==1.5.0

mysqlclient==1.4.6

multidict==5.2.0

ply==3.11

numpy==1.22.4

netaddr==0.7.19

mysqlclient==1.4.6

pyasn1==0.4.8

paramiko==2.11.0

netifaces==0.10.9

netaddr==0.7.19

pyasn1_modules==0.2.7

pbr==5.9.0

nose==1.3.7

netifaces==0.10.9

pycryptodomex==3.9.7

pillow==9.1.1

paramiko==2.7.1

nose==1.3.7

pygal==2.4.0

ply==3.11

Pillow==8.4.0

paramiko==2.7.1

PyHamcrest==2.0.2

psutil==5.9.0

ply==3.11

Pillow==8.4.0

PyNaCl==1.4.0

pyasn1==0.4.8

psutil==5.6.7

ply==3.11

pyOpenSSL==19.1.0

pyasn1-modules==0.2.8

pyasn1_modules==0.2.7

psutil==5.6.7

pyparsing==2.4.7

pycairo==1.21.0

pyasn1==0.4.8

pyasn1_modules==0.2.7

pyserial==3.4

pycparser==2.21

pycairo==1.18.2

pyasn1==0.4.8

pysmi==0.3.4

pycrypto==2.6.1

pycparser==2.21

pycairo==1.18.2

pysnmp==4.4.12

pycryptodomex==3.14.1

pycrypto==2.6.1

pycparser==2.21

python_dateutil==2.8.1

pydes==2.0.1

pycryptodomex==3.9.7

pycrypto==2.6.1

pytz==2021.3

pydo==2.0.5

pyDes==2.0.1

pycryptodomex==3.9.7

requests==2.25.1

pygal==3.0.0

PyDO==2.0.1

pyDes==2.0.1

requests_ntlm==1.1.0

pyhamcrest==2.0.3

pygal==2.4.0

PyDO==2.0.1

requests_toolbelt==0.9.1

pyinotify==0.9.6

PyHamcrest==2.0.2

pygal==2.4.0

service_identity==18.1.0

pynacl==1.5.0

pyinotify==0.9.6

PyHamcrest==2.0.2

setuptools==47.1.1

pyopenssl==22.0.0

PyNaCl==1.4.0

pyinotify==0.9.6

six==1.15.0

pyparsing==3.0.9

pyOpenSSL==21.0.0

PyNaCl==1.4.0

sqlparse==0.4.2

pyserial==3.5

pyparsing==2.4.7

pyOpenSSL==21.0.0

tinycss2==1.0.2

pysmi==0.3.4

pyrsistent==0.16.0

pyparsing==2.4.7

Twisted==19.10.0

pysnmp==4.4.12

pyserial==3.4

pyserial==3.4

urllib3==1.26.4

python-dateutil==2.8.2

pysmi==0.3.4

pysmi==0.3.4

webencodings==0.5.1

python-hostlist==1.21

pysnmp==4.4.12

pysnmp==4.4.12

Werkzeug==0.16.0

pytz==2022.1

python_dateutil==2.8.1

python_dateutil==2.8.1

wstools==0.4.8

requests==2.27.1

python_hostlist==1.21

python_hostlist==1.21

zeep==3.4.0

requests-ntlm==1.1.0

pytz==2022.1

pytz==2022.1

zipp==3.1.0

requests-toolbelt==0.9.1

requests_toolbelt==0.9.1

requests_toolbelt==0.9.1

zope.interface==4.7.1

service-identity==21.1.0

requests==2.27.1

requests==2.27.1

pycparser==2.20

setproctitle==1.1.10

service_identity==18.1.0

service_identity==18.1.0

wstools_py3==0.54.4

setuptools==62.3.2

setproctitle==1.1.10

setproctitle==1.1.10

pyDes==2.0.1

six==1.16.0

setuptools==47.1.1

setuptools==47.1.1

cairocffi==1.1.0

soappy-py3==0.52.27

six==1.15.0

six==1.15.0

ujson==3.0.0

south==0.8.4

SOAPpy_py3==0.52.24

SOAPpy_py3==0.52.24

pycrypto==2.6.1

sqlparse==0.4.2

South==1.0.2

South==1.0.2

IPy==1.00

stdeb==0.10.0

sqlparse==0.4.2

sqlparse==0.4.2

inotify==0.2.10

subprocess32==3.5.4

subprocess32==3.5.4

subprocess32==3.5.4

pyinotify==0.9.6

tinycss==0.4

tinycss==0.4

tinycss==0.4

psutil==5.6.7

tinycss2==1.1.1

tinycss2==1.0.2

tinycss2==1.0.2

django_piston3==0.3rc2

twisted==22.4.0

Twisted==22.1.0

Twisted==22.1.0

South==1.0.2

typing-extensions==4.2.0

typing_extensions==4.1.1

typing_extensions==4.1.1

tinycss==0.4

tzlocal==4.2

tzlocal==2.1

tzlocal==2.1

pycairo==1.18.2

ujson==5.3.0

ujson==3.0.0

ujson==3.0.0

subprocess32==3.5.4

urllib3==1.26.9

urllib3==1.26.4

urllib3==1.26.8

whisper==1.1.6

webencodings==0.5.1

webencodings==0.5.1

webencodings==0.5.1

graphite_web==1.1.6

websocket-client==1.3.2

websocket_client==0.58.0

websocket_client==0.58.0

carbon==1.1.6

werkzeug==0.16.0

Werkzeug==0.16.0

Werkzeug==0.16.0

mysqlclient==1.4.6

wheel==0.37.1

wheel==0.34.2

wheel==0.34.2

websocket_client==0.58.0

whisper==1.1.8

whisper==1.1.7

whisper==1.1.6

stdeb==0.10.0

wstools==0.4.8

wstools_py3==0.54.4

wstools_py3==0.54.4

setproctitle==1.2.2

wstools-py3==0.54.4

yarl==1.7.2

yarl==1.7.2

PyDO==2.0.5

zeep==4.1.0

zeep==3.4.0

zeep==3.4.0

typing_extensions==3.10.0.2

zipp==3.8.0

zipp==3.1.0

zipp==3.1.0

python_hostlist==1.21

zope-interface==5.4.0

zope.interface==4.7.1

zope.interface==4.7.1

aiohttp==3.8.1

aiohttp==3.8.1

aiosignal==1.2.0

aiosignal==1.2.0

async_timeout==4.0.2

async_timeout==4.0.2

asynctest==0.13.0

asynctest==0.13.0

frozenlist==1.2.0

frozenlist==1.2.0

idna_ssl==1.1.0

idna_ssl==1.1.0

multidict==5.2.0

multidict==5.2.0

yarl==1.7.2

yarl==1.7.2

Installing UFM Server Software as Standalone

For instructions on installing the UFM server software as a standalone for InfiniBand, please refer to Quick Start Guide.

Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability

If high availability (HA) is required, install UFM for HA on a server that is designated to be the master. For instructions, please refer to Quick Start Guide.

For more information, see High Availability.

Installing UFM Server Software for Docker

Please refer to Docker Installation.

Activating Software License

For instructions on how to activate the software license, please refer to the UFM Quick Start Guide.
