Known Issues History

3053455 Description: UFM “Set Node Description” action for unmanaged switches is not supported for Ubuntu18 deployments

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Set Node Description, Ubuntu18

3053455 Description: UFM Installations are not supported on RHEL8.X or CentOS8.X

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Install, RHEL8, CentOS8

3052660 Description: UFM monitoring mode is not working

Workaround: In order to make UFM work in monitoring mode, please edit telemetry configuration file: /opt/ufm/conf/telemetry_defaults/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini Search for arg_12 and set empty value: arg_12= Restarting the UFM will run the UFM in monitoring mode. Before starting the UFM make sure to set: monitoring_mode = yes in gv.cfg

Keywords: Monitoring, mode

3054340 Description: Setting non-existing log directory will fail UFM to start

Workaround: Make sure to set a valid (existing) log directory when setting this parameter (gv.cfgàlog_dir)

Keywords: Log, Dir, fail, start

- Description: Restoring HA standby node and configuring UFM HA with external UFM-Subnet Managers are not supported on Ubuntu bare-metal deployments

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HA standby node, bare-metal

2887364 Description: After upgrading to UFM6.8, in case UFM failed over to the secondary node, trying to get cable information for selected port will fail.

Workaround: On the secondary UFM node, copy the following files to /usr/bin/ folder: /usr/flint

/usr/flint_ext

/usr/mlxcables

/usr/mlxcables_ext

/usr/mlxlink

/usr/mlxlink_ext trying to get cable information on the secondary UFM node should work now.

Keywords: upgrade, failover, cable information

2784560 Description: Intentional stop for master container and start it again or reboot of master server will damage the HA failover option

Workaround: manually restart UFM cluster

Keywords: UFM Container; Reboot, Failover

2872513 Description: after rebooting master container, Failover will be triggered twice (once to the standby and then back again to the master container)

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: UFM Container, reboot, failover

2863388 Description: Fail to get cables info for NDR Split Port.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cable, NDR, Split

N/A Description: In case of using SM mkey per port, several UFM operations might fail (get cable info, get system dump, switch FW upgrade)

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SM, mkey per port

2702950 Description: Internet connection is required to download and install SQLite on the old container during software the upgrade process.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Container; upgrade

2694977 Description: Adding a large number of devices (~1000) to a group or a logical server, on large scale setup takes ~2 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Add device; group; logical server; large scale

2710613 Description: Periodic topology compare will not report removed nodes if the last topology change included only removed nodes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Topology comparison

2698055 Description: UFM, configured to work with telemetry for collecting historical data, is limited to work only with the configured HCA port. If this port is part of a bond interface and a failure occurs on the port, collection of telemetry data via this port stops.

Workaround: Reconfigure telemetry with the new active port and restart it within UFM.

Keywords: Telemetry; history; bond; failure

2705974 Description: If new ports are added after UFM startup, the default session REST API (GET /ufmRest/monitoring/session/0/data) will not include port statistics for the newly added ports.

Workaround: Reset the main UFM. For UFM standalone – /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart

For UFM HA – /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart

Keywords: Default session; REST API; missing ports

2714738 Description: Intentional stop for master container and start it again or reboot of master server will damage the HA failover option

Workaround: manually Restart UFM cluster

Keywords: UFM Container; Reboot, Failover

2872513 Description: after rebooting master container, Failover will be triggered twice (once to the standby and then back again to the master container)

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: UFM Container, reboot, failover

2863388 Description: Fail to get cables info for NDR Splitted Port.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cable, NDR, Split

N/A Description: In case of using SM mkey per port, several UFM operations might fail (get cable info, get system dump, switch FW upgrade)

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SM, mkey per port,

– Description: The UFM which is configured to work with telemetry for collecting historical data, is limited to work only with the configured HCA port - if this port is part of the bond interface and failure occurs, all telemetry data via this port will be stopped.

Workaround: If a historical telemetry port is apart of the bond and a failure occurs, user should reconfigure the telemetry with a new active port and restart it within UFM.

Keywords: telemetry, history, bond, failure

Discovered in release: 6.7

2459320 Description: Docker upgrade to UFM6.6.1 from UFM6.6.0 is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Docker; upgrade

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

- Description: SHARP Aggregation Manager over UCX is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: UCX; SHARP AM

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2288038 Description: When the user try to collect system dump for UFM Appliance host, the job will be completed with an error with the following summary: "Running as a none root user Please switch to root user (super user) and run again."

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: System dump, UFM Appliance host

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2100564 Description: For modular dual-management switch systems, switch information is not presented correctly if the primary management module fails and the secondary takes over.

Workaround: To avoid corrupted switch information, it is recommended to manually set the virtual IP address (box IP address) for the switch as the managed switch IP address (manual IP address) within UFM.

Keywords: Modular switch, dual-management, virtual IP, box IP

Discovered in release: 6.4.1

2135272 Description: UFM does not support hosts equipped with multiple HCAs of different types (e.g. a host with ConnectX®-3 and ConnectX-4/5/6) if multi-NIC grouping is enabled (i.e. multinic_host_enabled = true).

Workaround: All managed hosts must contain HCAs of the same type (either using ConnectX-3 HCAs or use ConnectX-4/5/6 HCAs).

Keywords: Multiple HCAs

Discovered in release: 6.4.1

2063266 Description: Firmware upgrade for managed hosts with multiple HCAs is not supported. That is, it is not possible to perform FW upgrade for a specific host HCA.

Workaround: Running software (MLNX_OFED) upgrade on that host will automatically upgrade all the HCAs on this host with the firmware bundled as part of this software package.

Keywords: FW upgrade, multiple HCAs

Discovered in release: 6.4.1

- Description: Management PKey configuration (e.g. MTU, SL) can be performed only using PKey management interface (via GUI or REST API).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PKey, Management PKey, REST API

Discovered in release: 6.4

2092885 Description: UFM Agent is not supported for SLES15 and RHEL8/CentOS8.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: UFM Agent

Discovered in release: 6.4

- Description: CentOS 8.0 does not support IPv6.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPv6

Discovered in release: 6.4

1895385 Description: QoS parameters (mtu, sl and rate_limit) change does not take effect unless OpenSM is restarted.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: QoS, PKey, OpenSM

Discovered in release: 6.3

- Description: Logical Server Auditing feature is supported on RedHat 7.x operating systems only.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Logical Server, auditing, OS

Discovered in release: 5.9

- Description: Configuration from lossy to lossless requires device reset.

Workaround: Reboot all relevant devices after changing behavior from lossy to lossless.