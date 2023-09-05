Known Issues in This Release
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
Ref #
Issue
3144732
Description: By default, a managed Ubuntu 22 host will not be able to send system dump (sysdump) to a remote host as it does not include the sshpass utility.
Workaround: In order to allow the UFM to generate system dump from a managed Ubuntu 22 host, install the sshpass utility prior to system dump generation.
Keywords: Ubuntu 22, sysdump, sshpass
3129490
Description: HA uninstall procedure might get stuck on Ubuntu 20.04 due to multipath daemon running on the host.
Workaround: Stop the multipath daemon before running the HA uninstall script on Ubuntu 20.04.
Keywords: HA uninstall, multipath daemon, Ubuntu 20.04
3147196
Description: Running the upgrade procedure on bare metal Ubuntu 18.04 in HA mode might fail.
Workaround: For instructions on how to apply the upgrade for bare metal Ubuntu 18.04, refer to High Availability Upgrade for Ubuntu 18.04 .
Keywords: Upgrade, Ubuntu 18.04, Docker Container, failure
3145058
Description: Running upgrade procedure on UFM Docker Container in HA mode might fail.
Workaround: For instructions on how to apply the upgrade for UFM Docker Container in HA, refer to Upgrade Container Procedure.
Keywords: Upgrade, Docker Container, failure
3061449
Description: Upon upgrade of UFM all telemetry configurations will be overridden with the new telemetry configuration of the new UFM version.
Workaround: If the telemetry configuration is set manually, the user should set up the configuration after upgrading the UFM for the changes to take effect.
Keywords: Telemetry, configuration, upgrade, override.
3242332
Description: Upgrading MLNX_OFED uninstalls UFM
Workaround: Upgrade UFM to a newer version (v6.11.0 or newer), then upgrade MLNX_OFED.
Keywords: MLNX_OFED, Uninstall, UFM
3237353
Description: Upgrading from UFM v6.10 to a newer UFM version removes MLNX_OFED crucial packages
Workaround: Reinstall MLNX_OFED/UFM
Keywords: MLNX_OFED, Upgrade, Packages