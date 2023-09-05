Release Notes

NVIDIA® UFM® is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.NVIDIA® UFM®-SDN Appliance is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.