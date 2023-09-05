UFM Telemetry allows for tracking the network bandwidth, congestion, errors, and latency. UFM offers the following telemetry features:

Real-time monitoring views

Multiple attributes monitoring

Intelligent Counters: provide error and congestion counters

InfiniBand port-based error counters

InfiniBand congestion XmitWait counter-based congestion measurement

InfiniBand port-based bandwidth data

The following actions may be taken with the telemetry session panels:

Rearranging – using a simple drag and drop function

Resizing – by hovering over the panel's border

It is also possible to get a larger view of a telemetry session by clicking the pop-out button on the top right-hand corner of each panel.

Monitored objects may be ports or devices in the fabric.

Monitored attributes can be raw counters or calculated counters: