The Topology Compare tab allows two methods of topology comparison:

Periodic Comparison

Custom Comparison

Periodic comparison allows users to compare the current fabric topology with a preset master topology. The master topology may be set either by selecting the current topology or uploading a predefined custom topology.

When a report is selected from the "Topology Compare Reports" table, its result are displayed on the right side under "Topology Compare Report Details".

To update the master topology with the latest (current) topology or a custom topology saved in external file, click the "Updated Master Topology" dropdown button.

To download the current topology as a .topo file, click the "Download Topology" button.

The Settings button navigates to the Topology Compare tab of the Settings view which allows users to configure periodic comparison settings.

Custom comparison compares user-defined topology with the current fabric topology. UFM compares the current fabric topology to a topology snapshot (of the same setup) and reports any differences between them.

To be able to use the UFM topology comparison mechanism, first you need to create a TOPO file that defines the current topology of the fabric.

Note Ideally, the topology snapshot ( .topo file) should be taken after the setup bring-up phase has been completed so that no more topology changes are expected to take place.

Once the TOPO file is created, you can use the topology comparison mechanism to compare the current fabric topology to the one in the TOPO file and view their differences (if found).