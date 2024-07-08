Installation and Configuration

The UFM-HA cluster can comprise of more than two nodes. Among these nodes, one will serve as the master, while the others will operate in standby mode.

To configure multiple nodes, users must populate the configuration file '/etc/ha_nodes.cfg' on all nodes (ensuring that the file is identical across all nodes).

This file contains details about each participating node, including:

Role: Master/Standby

Primary IP address

Secondary IP address

The ' /etc/ha_nodes.cfg ' file contains all the necessary information for HA configuration and can serve as a replacement for command-line configuration. The only configuration not saved in the file is the password for security reasons.

To configure, use the following command (should be executed after setting the configuration):

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config –p <password>





The sample configuration file includes up to three sections for nodes, but users can add additional sections as needed.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! [General] # Number of nodes in the cluster, one is master and others are standby # Set this number according to the number of configured nodes nodes_number = 2 # Connection mode # in case dual_link is true , each node must have primary and secondary IPs dual_link = true [Node. 1 ] # valid role options: master/standby role = master # Mandatory primary_ip = # Mandatory if dual_link = true secondary_ip = [Node. 2 ] role = standby primary_ip = secondary_ip = [Node. 3 ] role = standby primary_ip = secondary_ip = # Add other Node.x sections if needed. [Virtual] # If virtual IP should not be added, set `virtual_ip = no-vip` virtual_ip = # when using BGP virtual IP, you must use the loopback interface , set ` interface = lo` # in other cases we let the pcs to decide on the relevant network interface . interface = [FileSync] # valid options are: drbd/nfs mode = nfs [NFS] # fill in case the FileSync.mode is nfs nfs_server = shared_folder =



