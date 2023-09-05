Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
3268270
|
Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization
|
Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo
|
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
|
3338600
|
Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side
|
Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown
|
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
|
3276163
|
Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent
|
Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI
|
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
Note
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.