On This Page
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches
|
Type
|
Model
|
Latest Tested Firmware Version
|
NDR switches
|
|
31.2010.4120
|
HDR switches
|
|
31.2010.4120
|
EDR switches
|
|
15.2008.3118
|
FDR switches
|
|
11.2000.1142
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
|
Type
|
Model
|
Latest Tested OS Version
|
NDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.4100
|
HDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.4100
|
EDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.3002
|
FDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.8.1054
|
Long-haul
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
|
InfiniBand-Ethernet Gateways
|
SX6036G (FDR)
|
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
UFM-SDN Appliance no longer supports the following QDR switches management over SNMP, which means that the internal modules of these switches, such as fans, power supply, etc., will not be discovered by UFM. In addition, health events for such modules will not be triggered by UFM:
Grid Director™ 4036
Grid Director™ 4036E
Grid Director™ 4200
Grid Director™ 4700
For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
UFM GUI Client Requirements
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
|
Platform
|
Details
|
Browser
|
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
|
Memory
|
UFM SM Version
|
Platform
|
Type and Version
|
SM
|
UFM package includes SM version 5.14.0
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
|
Platform
|
Type and Version
|
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
|
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.2.0