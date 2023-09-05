Known Issues in This Release
Note
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
N/A
|
Description: Enabling a port for a managed switch fails in case that port is not disabled in a persistent way (this may occur in ports that were disabled on a previous versions of UFM - prior to UFM v4.11.0)
|
Workaround: Set "persistent_port_operation=false” in gv.cfg to use non-persistent (legacy) disabling or enabling of port. UFM restart is required.
|
Keywords: Disable, Enable, Port, Persistent