Usually, it is not necessary to manually deploy the agent onto the switch, as it is recommended to use the deploy_all_agents or deploy_single_agent commands from the bringup CLI. However, in instances where manual deployment is required, the following commands can be executed:

enable configure terminal no docker shutdown image fetch scp://<user>:<pwd>@<hostname>/tmp/cables_agent_<version>.tar.gz cables_agent_latest.tar.gz docker load cables_agent_latest.tar.gz docker start cables_agent latest cables_agent now-and-init privileged network

For cleanup, run:

docker no start cables_agent docker remove image cables_agent latest image delete cables_agent_latest.tar.gz

To enter terminal in the container running on the switch, run: