The collector is the main module that should be deployed and run on a host with management network access. It is important to note that an IB interface is not required on the host.

Deploying the Module

The Cable Validation tool can be deployed in two methods: as a standalone or as a UFM Enterprise plugin.

Deploying the Module as Standalone

Deploy the cables_bringup container on a host, as follows:

  1. docker load -i /tmp/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz

  2. docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host cables_bringup

  3. docker exec -it cables_bringup /bin/bash

Setting Docker Environment

Specifying the Network Interface

If the host system is equipped with multiple network interfaces and the switches are connected to the host through an interface that differs from the default management interface, the user can designate this particular interface by utilizing a specific environment variable, namely AGENTS_IFC_NAME. To illustrate, assuming the hypothetical interface name is eno3:

docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env AGENTS_IFC_NAME=eno3 cables_bringup


Adding Hostnames

If the switches are not configured in the DNS server, you may add hostnames; the user may use the --add-host option when running the container. For example (assuming the switch name is switch-3245fa and its IP is 192.168.1.1):

docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --add-host=switch-3245fa:192.168.1.1 cables_bringup


Using Volumes

Volumes can be used for data persistence or easier file transfer to the cables_bringup container. The volume must be mapped to /cable_bringup_root in the container for data persistence. This volume can also be used for loading topology files. Example:

docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host -v /opt/bringup_data:/cable_bringup_root cables_bringup


Overriding Apache Configuration

In the event that a host machine is running another Apache instance and utilizing the default ports 80/443, an alternative port may be designated for the bringup server by the user, these ports should be available and free. To accomplish this, the APACHE_HTTPS_PORT and APACHE_HTTP_PORT environment variables can be employed. Consider the following example:

docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env APACHE_HTTP_PORT=9080 --env APACHE_HTTPS_PORT=9443 cables_bringup 

Deploying the Module as a UFM Enterprise Plugin

Warning

Please note that Running Cable Validation as plugin is not supported on UFM Gen2.0.

Deploy the module as a UFM Enterprise plugin as follows:

  1. docker load -i /tmp/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz

  2. ./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation

  3. docker exec -it ufm-plugin-cablevalidation bash

Copy Files to the Plugin

Users have two methods for copying files to the Cable Validation plugin:

  1. Copy the files to the plugin's data volume located at /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/cablevalidation, which is mapped to /data/ inside the plugin container.

  2. Use the 'docker cp' command to transfer the required files directly to the container.

Overriding the Apache Configuration

When using Cable Validation as a plugin, the default ports 80/443 are already in use by UFM Enterprise. Therefore, port 8280 will be used for HTTP, and 8633 for HTTPS by default. Users can opt to use different ports for the bring-up server, provided that these ports are available and free.

The plugin config.cfg file can be modified to update APACHE_HTTPS_PORT and APACHE_HTTP_PORT variables for that purpose. To make this adjustment, follow these steps:

  1. Execute ./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.

  2. Stop the plugin using ./manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation

  3. Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'APACHE_HTTPS_PORT' and 'APACHE_HTTP_PORT' variables.

  4. Update and save the file.

  5. Start the plugin again with ./manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.

With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports."

Running bringup CLI

  1. Run exec bringupcli in the container:

    docker exec -it cables_bringup bringupcli

  2. Alternatively, it is possible to run exec bash in the container and run bringcli from anywhere within the container:

     docker exec -it cables_bringup

bringupcli Usage

bringupcli may have command line arguments, see usage below for more details:

Note

root@r-ufm65:/# bringupcli -h

usage: bringupcli [-h] [-V] [-k]

Optional Arguments:

Argument

Description

-h, --help

Show this help message and exit

-V, --version

Show program version number and exit

-k, --kill-other-sessions

Kill other CLI sessions if existent

To initialize the tool, perform the following:

  1. Load the fabric topology file:

    load_topo <topo filename> topo file extension [cluster=<cluster name>]
load_ptp <topo filename > excel file extension [cluster=<cluster name>]
load_ip <ip filename> [cluster=<cluster name>]
load <topo filename> <ip filename>(both topo and ips) [cluster=<cluster name>] 
load_clusters <clusters file>

  2. Set the credentials for the switches. Use set_default_creds/set_switch_creds to set the credentials.
    The argument `[save=true|false] default: true` can be used with both commands to indicate whether to save the credentials to a file or not.

  3. Deploy the agent on all switches. Run:

    deploy_all_agents

Running bringup GUI

  1. Open the following URL in the browser: https://<bringup_machine_ip>/cables_validation

  2. Enter default credentials in the login page.

  3. User management is not supported in the current version. To change it manually, use the htpasswd Linux utility.

    1. In the bringup container, locate the .htaccees file

    2. It is located at ${BRINGUP_CONF_APACHE_PATH}/.htaccess

    3. Use htpasswd to add, modify or delete users.

  4. user may change the default self signed certificate located by default in the container at:

    SSLCertificateFile ${BRINGUP_CONF_APACHE_PATH}/certs/cv-cert.crt
SSLCertificateKeyFile ${BRINGUP_CONF_APACHE_PATH}/private/cv-cert.key

Update Certificate

To update a certificate, run the following command:

add_certificate <crt file> <key_file>: update the ssl certificate.

Validations

  • show_clusters: Show list of loaded clusters as loaded from the clusters file.

  • show_switches: Show list of loaded switches as loaded from the topology file

  • check_switch_status [cluster=<cluster>]: Check switch connectivity status (Ping/JSON-API/Agent )

  • start_validation [cluster=<cluster>]: Push topology to switches and get validation reports

  • stop_validation: Unsubscribe from getting switches updates

Other Commands

  • show_switch_history: Lists data files collected from switches in the last days

  • amber_show_latest: Shows latest collected amber data from switches

Troubleshooting

  • deploy_single_agent

  • deploy_all_agents

  • remove_all_agents

  • remove_single_agent

Complete CLI Command Reference

  1. load_topo - Loads topology file (topo file extension).
    load_topo <filename> dns=true [cluster=<cluster name >]–> assumes that DNS is active and you can access the switches by hostnames by default dns=true.
    A topo file example:

    MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 CFG: main=4x
    P1 -4x-50G-> sw-hdr-proton02 P1
    P2 -4x-50G-> sw-hdr-proton02 P2
    P3 -4x-50G-> HCA_12 swx-proton03 mlx5_0/P1
    P4 -4x-50G-> HCA_12 swx-proton04 mlx5_2/P1

  2. load_ptp - Loads PTP topology file (Excel file).
    load_ptp <filename> sheets="sheet 1,my-sheet" dns=true [cluster=<cluster name >]–> assumes that DNS is active and that you can access the switches by hostnames by the default setting of dns=true.
    If sheets argument is provided, only given sheets are loaded, otherwise, all sheets will be loaded. An example of sheet in the ptp file:

    rack

    U

    Name

    HCA/Port

    Rack

    U

    Name

    Port

    316

    22

    c-csi-0329s

    1

    R113

    22

    c-csi-mqm9700-0327

    1

    316

    24

    c-csi-0331s

    1

    R113

    22

    c-csi-mqm9700-0327

    1

    1. Please be aware that the designated port can be indicated either as a singular numerical value or as a combination of two numbers separated by a forward slash in the case of a split port. Concerning the port numbers for Host Channel Adapters (HCA), the following mapping convention should be applied: 1 represents mlx5_0 P1, 2 represents mlx5_1 P1, and so on.

    2. Moreover, it is mandatory for the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) file to incorporate a "Legend" sheet, which contains vital details regarding switch and host patterns. The below is an example:

      Name

      Model

      Switch/HCA

      Speed

      c-csi-mqm*

      MQM9700

      switch

      4x-100G

      c-csi-0*

      HCA_2

      hca

      4x-100G

  3. Load_ip [cluster=<cluster name >]-Loads switch ip addresses, can be used if DNS is inactive. Loads the IP/switch-name mapping, to allow reaching the switch via REST API to retrieve local topology, GUID, etc. The file format is pairs of IP addresses and hostname. This file will be used in association with a ‘topo’ file in case DNS is unavailable.

    An IP file example:

    # A comment
10.0.30  switch1
10.0.0.31  switch2

  4. load [cluster=<cluster name >]- Loads both IP addresses and topo files. load inputs/my-topo loads inputs/my-topo.topo and inputs/my-topo.ip.

  5. load_clusters <clusters file> - Clusters file should have the following format, where topo file should be in xlsx format and the ip file is optional, if it is not provided, dns will be considered as true when loading topo.

    # cluster_name, topo_file, [ip_file]
CLUSTER1, cluster1_topo.xlsx, cluster1.ip
CLUSTER2, cluster2_topo.xlsx,

  6. show_switches [cluster=<cluster name >]- Shows the list of loaded switches as loaded from the topology file. If the cluster name is provided, show the switch in the given cluster only.
    Example output:

    MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01
-----------------------
 
MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P3  --> swx-proton03 mlx5_0     P1
MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P4  --> swx-proton04 mlx5_2     P1
 
MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01
--------------------
 
MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01 P1  --> ufm-sw-hdr02   P1
MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02
--------------------
 
MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02 P1  --> ufm-sw-hdr01   P1

  7. set_default_creds - Sets the default switch/host credentials to override the built-in default credentials. These credentials are used for communication with any switch that does not have specific credentials.

    set_default_creds user=<user> pwd=<pwd> [type=switch|host] [save=true|false]

  8. set_node_creds - Sets the credentials for a specific switch/host, it can be used when the switch credentials are different than the defaults.

    set_node_creds <switch> user=<user> pwd=<pwd> [save=true|false]

  9. deploy_all_agents - Deploys agents on loaded switches that have no agents.

  10. deploy_single_agent - Deploys agent on a specific switch.

  11. remove_all_agents - Removes agents from loaded switches that have agents.

  12. remove_single_agent - Removes an agent from a specific switch.

  13. show_switch_history - Lists data files collected from switches in the last days show_switch_history past=3d. Past argument can be used to specify the history interval, by default it is set to one week past=1w.

  14. amber_show_latest - Shows the latest collected amber data from switches

  15. check_switch_status [cluster=<cluster name>] - Checks switch connectivity status (Ping/JSON-API/Agent). If the cluster is provided, the check will be done for the switches in the provided cluster only.
    Example output:

    Host IP              ping   JSONAPI   Agent
-----------------------------   -------------    ----      ----    -----
sw-hdr-proton01.mtr.labs.mlnx   209.44.74        True      True    True
ufm-sw-hdr01.mtr.labs.mlnx      10.209.36.113    True      True    True
ufm-sw-hdr02.mtr.labs.mlnx      10.209.36.122    True      True    True

  16. add_certificate <crt file> <key_file> - Updates the SSL certificate file used by Apache for secure connections. The provided file should be a valid SSL certificate file in crt format. The old certificate file will be backed up before replacing it with the new one.

  17. start_validation - Initiates validation routine: pushes topology to switches and gets validation reports timeout (an optional argument), in which validation stops. (For example timeout=20m or timeout=2h). If timeout is not provided, use the stop_validation command to stop it. start_validation timeout=n (in seconds/minutes/hours/days).

  18. stop_validation - Stops validation routine. Unsubscribe from getting switches updates.

  19. version - Shows application version.

  20. exit - Exits the application.

  21. help - Shows a list of commands. For help on a specific command, run help <command>

Bringup Server REST API

The collector has a web server listening on two internal ports 8251 and 8252. These ports are not advertised outside the machine. The bringup server is running on the Apache server which uses the default http/https ports. It is not recommended to change the internal ports, as this requires changing the Apache service configuration. The Apache service uses a self signed certificate, that the user can change to his own certificate. All REST APIs can run only with https.

Warning

Please note that for all the following REST API URLs, the <host> attribute is the host IP or the hostname with the correct port number in case it is not the default one. For example:

The following are the supported REST APIs:

Login

To use a REST API, you need to have session credentials. If you want to use curl to access the REST API, you should log in first by going to the URL cablevalidation/login and saving the cookie. After that, you can use the saved cookie for subsequent requests.

# login and save cookie
curl -k -X POST -c cookies.txt -d "httpd_username=<user>" -d "httpd_password=<password>" https://<host>/cablevalidation/login
# use saved cookie for REST API requests
curl -k --cookie cookies.txt https://127.0.0.1/cablevalidation/report/validation


Retrieving Validation Report

Run:

GET https://<host>/cablevalidation/report/validation

Validation Report Output Example

curl -k https://swx-proton01/cablevalidation/report/validation | python3 -m json.tool
{
    "report": "ValidationReport",
    "stats": {
        "in_progress": 3,
        "no_issues": 0,
        "not_started": 0
    },
    "issues": [
        {
            "timestamp": 1666176949.5110743,
            "node_desc": "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01",
            "issues": [
                [
                    "Wrong-neighbor",
                    "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01:P3",
                    "HCA_12 swx-proton03 mlx5_0:P1",
                    "None:PNA"
                ],
                [
                    "Wrong-neighbor",
                    "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01:P4",
                    "HCA_12 swx-proton04 mlx5_2:P1",
                    "HCA_12 swx-proton04 mlx5_0:P1"
                ]
            ]
        },
        {
            "timestamp": 1666176949.4999607,
            "node_desc": "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02",
            "issues": [
                [
                    "Extra-cable",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P2",
                    "NONE",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P2"
                ],
                [
                    "Extra-cable",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P3",
                    "NONE",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P3"
                ],
                [
                    "Extra-cable",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P7",
                    "NONE",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P7"
                ]
            ]
        },
        {
            "timestamp": 1666176949.4870453,
            "node_desc": "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01",
            "issues": [
                [
                    "Extra-cable",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P2",
                    "NONE",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P2"
                ],
                [
                    "Extra-cable",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P3",
                    "NONE",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P3"
                ],
                [
                    "Extra-cable",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P7",
                    "NONE",
                    "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P7"
                ]
            ]
        }
    ]
}


Bringup Commands Support via REST API

The processing of bringup commands is not limited to the CLI; it can also be accomplished through the REST API.

Processing a Command

Run:

POST https://<host>/cablevalidation/commands/{command_name} <command-data>


Supported Commands

Command

Async

Argument

Type

Mandatory

load_topo

False

dns

bool

False

files

list

True

cluster

str

False

load_ip

False

files

list

True

cluster

str

False

load_ptp

False

dns

bool

False

sheets

list

False

files

str

True

cluster

str

False

load

False

file_prefix

str

True

cluster

str

False

Load_clusters

False

file

str

True

set_default_creds

False

user

str

True

pwd

str

True

type

str

False

save

bool

False

set_node_creds

False

user

str

True

pwd

str

True

type

str

True

save

bool

False

deploy_all_agents

True

deploy_single_agent

True

switch

str

True

remove_all_agents

True

remove_single_agent

True

switch

str

True

start_validation

True

cluster

str

False

stop_validation

True

add_certificate

False

crt_file

str

True

key_file

str

True

check_switch_status

True

show_switches

False

name_pattern

str

False

show_switch_history

False

switches

str

False

past

str

False

amber_show_latest

False

filter

str

False

exit

False

Process Command Example

The command body is a JSON dictionary of key-value arguments as described in the table below.

curl -k https://127.0.0.1/cablevalidation/commands/load_topo -d '{"files":["inputs/lab.topo"], "dns":true}' -X POST
Command load_topo completed successfully

Supported Commands

Getting Command Output

GET https://<host>/cablevalidation/commands/{command_name}/output

timestamp is an optional argument that enables the user to obtain only the output generated after a particular point in time. It is included in the following format: GET https://<host>/cablevalidation/commands/{command_name}/output?timestamp=<val>.

The response to this request takes the form of a JSON dictionary, containing the following details:

  1. command: the processed command.

  2. request_ts: timestamp of the request made by the user, if a timestamp was provided; otherwise, it is set to 0.

  3. last_ts: the timestamp of the most recent message in the output, which the user can utilize for subsequent requests.

  4. status: represents the current status of the command, which can be either "Completed" or "InProgress".

  5. content: the actual output log of the command.

Command Output Example

curl -k https://localhost/cablevalidation/commands/deploy_all_agents/output 2> /dev/null | python -m json.tool
{
    "command": "deploy_all_agents",
    "content": [
        "Will install agent on 10.209.44.74",
        "Will install agent on 10.209.36.113",
        "Will install agent on 10.209.36.122",

Getting Commands Processing Status

GET https://<host>/cablevalidation/commands/status

The response to the request provides a JSON dictionary that conveys pertinent information regarding the processing status of commands, which may fall into one of two categories:

  • Idle - In this scenario, the user is at liberty to initiate a new command.

  • Executing <command> - In this instance, the processor is currently engaged in executing a command, and as such, is incapable of processing any new commands until the current operation is complete.

Getting a List of Supported Commands

The following command returns a JSON dictionary with all supported commands as well as their arguments and if it async or sync.

GET https://<host>/cablevalidation/commands

Supported Commands Output Example

Output has been cut.

{
    "load_topo": {
        "args": {
            "dns": {
                "type": "bool",
                "mandatory": false
            },
            "files": {
                "type": "list",
                "mandatory": true
            }
        },
        "is_async": false
    }
}

Getting Help on Command

GET https://<host>/cablevalidation/commands/{command_name}/help

The response to the request is in the form of a JSON dictionary, which provides the following details:

  • command: The name of the command that was executed.

  • help: A list of output lines that convey relevant information about the command.

Command Help Example

curl -k https://localhost/cablevalidation/commands/load_topo/help 2> /dev/null | python -m json.tool
{
    "command": "load_topo",
    "help": [
        "",
        "        load_topo filename dns=true/false",
        "",
        "        default dns=true",
        "        If no dns server to resolve hostnames in topo file, you should set dns=false and provide IP addresses file.",
        "        when true, no need to provide IP addresses.",
        ""

Rack View

Rack and unit information can be shown when loading a PTP Excel file, however, topo files do not contain such information, therefore, rack view is not available.

Rack view is supported via two REST APIs.

Getting List of Racks

The following command returns a JSON list of all loaded racks.

GET https://<host>/resources/racks

Racks List Output Example

[
    "1108",
    "1106"
]

Getting Rack View of a Specific Rack

The following command returns a JSON dictionary with rack details.

GET https://<host>/resources/racks/{rack-name}

Rack View Output Example

{
    "name": "1108",
    "units": [
        {
            "nodedesc": "MSB7800 r-ufm-sw10",
            "ports": [
                {
                    "port": "P25",
                    "syndrome": "Wrong-neighbor"
                },
                {
                    "port": "P26",
                    "syndrome": "Wrong-neighbor"
                },
                {
                    "port": "P27",
                    "syndrome": "Active"
                },
                {
                    "port": "P28",
                    "syndrome": "Active"
                }
            ],
            "unit": "40"
        }
    ]
}

