The purpose of the UFM cable validation tool is to validate the proper wiring of the network cluster and ensure high-quality links between the components.

The collector, also known as the bring up server, is the main component and is implemented as a docker container. It can be deployed on any machine connected to the management network of the switches, thereby facilitating communication with them. To manage large systems efficiently, an agent is installed on each switch, which is accountable for verifying the accuracy and quality of the switch links.