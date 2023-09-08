Bug Fixes History
The following table lists the issues that have been resolved in previous VMA versions.
This list covers up to v9.0.2 bug fixes. For fixes in earlier versions, please refer to older documentation.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Details
|
3373882
|
Description: Fixed a compilation error with gcc 13.0.1.
|
Keywords: gcc compilation error
|
Discovered in Version: 9.8.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.8.20
|
3173318
|
Description: Fixed the issue where VMA Debian package installation for Docker container failed.
|
Keywords: Debian; Docker; Installation
|
Discovered in Version: 9.7.0
|
Fixed in Version: 9.7.2
|
3173318
|
Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector causes an API error.
|
Keywords: iov Tx vector
|
Discovered in Version: 9.6.4
|
Fixed in Version: 9.7.0
|
3092554
|
Description:
When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:
However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.
|
Keywords: SIGINT; EINTR; signal; sigaction
|
Discovered in Version: 9.5.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
|
3092555
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an error is received upon second attempt instead.
|
Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault
|
Discovered in Version: 9.5.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
|
3045735
|
Description: Fixed the issue where there was no traffic as long as SR-IOV mode was disabled.
|
Keywords: SR-IOV; traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 9.3.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
|
2740920
|
Description: Added support for fortified glibc functions as __read_chk, __recv_chk, __recvfrom_chk, __poll_chk, __ppoll_chk.
|
Keywords: socket API
|
Discovered in Version: 9.3.0
|
Fixed in Version: 9.4.0
|
1714768
|
Description: Fixed memory leak in vma_free_packets() implementation.
|
Keywords: Extra API
|
Discovered in Version: 8.8.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.4.0
|
2366027
|
Description: Fixed big-endian support for TIMESTAMP option.
|
Keywords: TCP
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
2280628
|
Description: Added TIMESTAMP option into keepalives and zero window probes TCP packets.
|
Keywords: TCP
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
2246994
|
Description: Set proper FIN/RST flags for splitted TCP segments.
|
Keywords: TCP
|
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
2130901
|
Description: Fixed forever loop condition during finalization after setting VMA_PROGRESS_ENGINE_WCE_MAX=0.
|
Keywords: Hangup
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
|
1775713
|
Description: Fixed a synchronization issue in attach/detach flow when VMA is configured to use 3tuple (software rule).
|
Keywords: Cleanup
|
Discovered in Release: 8.4.10
|
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
|
2233349
|
Description: Fixed wrong detection of huge pages with different sizes.
|
Keywords: Huge Page
|
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
|
2355289
|
Description: Fixed wrong detection of Blue Flame usage capability.
|
Keywords: Blue Flame
|
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
|
2132032
|
Description: Fixed an issue where all traffic was received in one top socket when several sockets were bound to the same IP:PORT pair and used 5 different tuple rules.
|
Keywords: UDP steering
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
2009931
|
Description: Added fcntl64() support.
|
Keywords: Socket API
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.5
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
2074332
|
Description: Fixed the issue where vma_stats utility reported wrong statistics.
|
Keywords: vma_stats
|
Discovered in Version: 9.0.1
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
1973965
|
Description: Replaced dropped packets statistics data with EAGAIN.
|
Keywords: vma_stats
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.5
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
1900224
|
Description: Fixed the issue where negative values were displayed by vma_stats for Send queue size during long duration sessions.
|
Keywords: vma_stats
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
1565428
|
Description: Fixed the issue where rdma_lib_reset function was not supported on the Upstream driver, resulting in fork() function being unsupported.
|
Keywords: rdma_lib_reset, fork(), Upstream driver
|
Discovered in Version: 8.7.5
|
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
|
2069198
|
Description: Disabled Blue Flame (BF) operation usage for Azure.
|
Keywords: Azure
|
Discovered in Version: 8.9.3
|
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
|
1794728
|
Description: Fixed an issue related calling unregister_timer_event() twice.
|
Keywords: Hangup
|
Discovered in Version: 8.8.3
|
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
|
1264894
|
Description: Fixed cleanup issues when not all internal objects related sockets are destroyed during VMA finalization.
|
Keywords: Cleanup
|
Discovered in Version: 8.5.2
|
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2