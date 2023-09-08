Changes and New Features

As of VMA v9.0.2, VMA will no longer be backward compatible with MLNX_OFED versions earlier than v5.0-1.0.0.0

Multi Packet Receive Queue beta functionality is removed as of VMA v9.3.1

RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

VMA v9.3.1 and up do not enforce the disable_raw_qp_enforcement option; use the CAP_NET_RAW option instead