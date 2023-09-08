NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features in this version

Feature/Category

Description

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Version section.

Deprecated Features and Support

  • As of VMA v9.0.2, VMA will no longer be backward compatible with MLNX_OFED versions earlier than v5.0-1.0.0.0

  • Multi Packet Receive Queue beta functionality is removed as of VMA v9.3.1

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

  • VMA v9.3.1 and up do not enforce the disable_raw_qp_enforcement option; use the CAP_NET_RAW option instead

  • IPoIB is no longer supported with MLNX_OFED v5.1 and above

Important Notes

Warning

We recommend using libnl3 as it is the latest version and includes fixes related to libnl1

Warning

Bonding Active-Backup (mode 1) is supported with limitations shown in .Known Issues v9.4.0 section.
