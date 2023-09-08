NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Installing VMA

Installing VMA

Before you begin, verify you are using a supported operating system and a supported CPU architecture for your operating system. See supported combinations listed in System Requirements and Interoperability.

The current VMA version can work on top of both MLNX_OFED driver stack that supports Ethernet and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN that supports only Ethernet.

The VMA library is delivered as a user-space library, and is called libvma.so.X.Y.Z.

VMA can be installed using one of the following methods:

Installing VMA Binary as Part of NVIDIA® Drivers

VMA is a part of the NVIDIA® drivers (MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN) and it depends on the latest drivers, firmware, libraries, and kernel modules in the package. This installation assures VMA’s correct functionality. The installation package has multiple supported distributions for RHEL, Ubuntu, and others. Pay attention to selecting the suitable distribution for your operating system.

This option suits user who want to install a new VMA version or upgrade to the latest VMA version by overriding the previous one.

NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED Driver for Linux

  1. Download the latest MLNX_OFED driver from here.

  2. Install the VMA packages.

    ./mlnxofedinstall --vma

  3. Verify the installation completed successfully.

    /etc/infiniband/info

NVIDIA® MLNX_EN Driver for Linux

  1. Download the latest MLNX_EN driver from here.

  2. Install the VMA packages.

    ./install --vma

  3. Verify the installation completed successfully.

    $ cat /etc/infiniband/info
#!/bin/bash
 
echo prefix=/usr
echo Kernel=3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64
echo
echo "Configure options: --with-core-mod
--with-user_mad-mod --with-user_access-mod --with-addr_trans-mod
--with-mlx4-mod --with-mlx4_en-mod --with-mlx5-mod --with-ipoib-mod
--with-srp-mod --with-iser-mod --with-isert-mod"
echo

Starting the Drivers

  1. Start the relevant driver (MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN):

    /etc/init.d/openibd restart

    or

    systemctl restart openibd.service

  2. Verify that the supported version of firmware is installed.

    ibv_devinfo

Warning

To configure NVIDIA® ConnectX® adapter card ports to work with the desired transport, please refer to the section Port Type Management/VPI Cards Configuration.
