Release Notes Change History

9.5.2 Changed the default visibility of socIPoIB is temporarily unavailable when ket API symbols by hiding internal symbols and enabling export only functions. This change in the default library configuration helps to: Substantially improve load time of the library Produce better code quality by the optimizer Reduces chances of symbols collision

Product source code is migrated to C++11 standard requirements.

9.2.2 Added RoCE LAG support to VMA over MLNX_OFED RDMA-Core.

9.1.1 Added man pages for libvma.

Added support for UDP 5 tuple hardware flow steering rules.

Added support for a new environment variable VMA_UDP_3T_RULES.

Removed support for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro NICs.

9.0.2 Added the option for VMA daemon to set spoofed SYN retry interval.

8.8.3 Added SocketXtreme API support to the same VMA binary as the traditional Socket API.

Added the ability to specify ring allocation logic for any socket type.

Improved the VMA service installation under different Linux service managers.