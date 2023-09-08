System Requirements and Interoperability
The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms, and supported CPU architectures for the current VMA version.
|
Specification
|
Value
|
Network Adapter Cards
|
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5/NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 (4x25G)
|
Firmware
|
v16.35.3006
|
Driver Stack
|
|
Supported Operating Systems and Kernels
|
All Linux 64 bit distributions supported by:
|
CPU Architecture
|
x86_64 (Intel Xeon), arm64
|
Minimum memory requirements
|
1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with VMA
|
Minimum disk space requirements
|
1 GB
|
Transport
|
Ethernet/VPI
|
Description
|
Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution
|
|
Documentation
|
VMA Release Notes
VMA Installation and Quick Start Guide
VMA User Manual
The VMA library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.
|
Application
|
Company / Source
|
Type
|
Notes
|
sockperf
|
NVIDIA® (Open Source)
|
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
|
Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)
|
netperf
|
Open Source
|
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
|
Version 2.6.0
|
NetPIPE
|
Open Source
|
Network Protocol Independent Performance Evaluator
|
Version 3.7.2
|
UMS (formerly LBM)
|
Informatica
|
Message Middleware Infrastructures
|
Version 6.7