NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  System Requirements and Interoperability

On This Page

System Requirements and Interoperability

System Requirements

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms, and supported CPU architectures for the current VMA version.

Specification

Value

Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5/NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 Ex

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 (4x25G)

Firmware

v16.35.3006

Driver Stack

  • MLNX_OFED: v23.04-0.5.3.3

  • MLNX_EN: v23.04-0.5.3.3

Supported Operating Systems and Kernels

All Linux 64 bit distributions supported by:

  • MLNX_OFED v23.04-0.5.3.3

  • MLNX_EN v23.04-0.5.3.3

CPU Architecture

x86_64 (Intel Xeon), arm64

Minimum memory requirements

1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with VMA

Minimum disk space requirements

1 GB

Transport

Ethernet/VPI

VMA Release Contents

Description

Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution

  • libvma-9.8.31-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma-devel-9.8.31-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma-utils-9.8.31-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma_9.8.31-1_amd64.deb

  • libvma-dev_9.8.31-1_amd64.deb

  • libvma-utils_9.8.31-1_amd64.deb

Documentation

VMA Release Notes

VMA Installation and Quick Start Guide

VMA User Manual

Certified Applications

The VMA library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application

Company / Source

Type

Notes

sockperf

NVIDIA® (Open Source)

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)

netperf

Open Source

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 2.6.0

NetPIPE

Open Source

Network Protocol Independent Performance Evaluator

Version 3.7.2

UMS (formerly LBM)

Informatica

Message Middleware Infrastructures

Version 6.7

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here