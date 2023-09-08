NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  User Manual Revision History

User Manual Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

9.8.1

January 31, 2021

  • Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.1 VMA version

9.7.2

November 30, 2022

  • Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.7.2 VMA version

9.7.0

October 31, 2022

  • Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.7.0 VMA version

9.6.4

July 31, 2022

  • Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.6.4 VMA version

9.5.2

May 3, 2022

  • Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.5.2 VMA version

Rev 9.4.0

November 30, 2021

  • Updated examples to reflect the 9.4.0 VMA version

  • Updated the examples in Configuring VMA

Rev 9.3.1

June 30, 2021

Rev 8.9.4

October 02, 2019

Removed the following sections.

  • Multi-Packet Receive Queue

  • Installing VMA with SocketXtreme

Rev 8.8.3

April 30, 2019

Updated the example in Configuring VMA

Added VMA_SOCKETXTREME entry to .VMA Configuration v9.4.0 table

Added issue #9 under Troubleshooting section

Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
