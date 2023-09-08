Using sockperf with VMA

Sockperf is VMA's sample application for testing latency and throughput over a socket API. The precompiled sockperf binary is located in /usr/bin/sockperf.

For detailed instructions on how to optimally tune your machines for VMA performance, please see the Tuning Guide and VMA Performance Tuning Guide.

To run a sockperf UDP test:

To run the server, use: Copy Copied! LD_PRELOAD=libvma.so sockperf sr -i <server ip>

To run the client, use: Copy Copied! LD_PRELOAD=libvma.so sockperf <sockperf test> –i <server ip>

Where:

<server ip> is the IP address of the server

<sockperf test> is the test you want to run, for example, pp for the ping-pong test, tp for the throughput test, and so on. (Use sockperf -h to display a list of all available tests.)

To run a sockperf TCP test: