VMA Installation Options

VMA can be installed from a dedicated VMA RPM or a Debian package. In this case, please make sure that the MLXN Driver is already installed and that MLNX Driver and VMA versions match so that VMA functions correctly.

This option is suitable for users who receive an OEM VMA version, or a Fast Update Release VMA version which is newer than the installed VMA version.

This section addresses both RPM and DEB (Ubuntu OS) installations.

VMA includes the following packages which should be saved on your local drive:

The libvma package contains the binary library shared object file (.so), configuration and documentation files

The libvma-utils package contains utilities such as vma_stats to monitor vma traffic and statistics

The libvma-devel package contains VMA’s extended API header files, for extra functionality not provided by the socket API

Before you begin, please verify the following prerequisites:

Check whether VMA is installed:

For RPM packages, run: Copy Copied! #rpm -qil libvma For DEB packages, run: Copy Copied! #dpkg –s libvma If the VMA packages are not installed, an appropriate message is displayed. If the VMA packages are installed, the RPM or the DEB logs the VMA package information and the installed file list.

Uninstall the current VMA:

For RPM packages, run: Copy Copied! #rpm -e libvma For DEB packages: Copy Copied! #apt-get remove libvma

Go to the location where the libvma package was saved. Run the command below to start installation:

• For RPM packages: Copy Copied! #rpm -i libvma-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm • For DEB packages: Copy Copied! #dpkg -i libvma_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb During the installation process the:

• VMA library is copied to standard library location (e.g. /usr/lib64/libvma.so). In addition VMA debug library is copied under the same location (e.g. /usr/lib64/libvma-debug.so)

• README.txt and version information (VMA_VERSION) are installed at /usr/share/doc/libvma-X.Y.Z/

• VMA installs its configuration file, libvma.conf, to the following location: /etc/libvma.conf

• The vmad service utility is copied into /sbin

• The script vma is installed under /etc/init.d/. This script can be used to load and unload the VMA service utility.

Go to the location where the utils package was saved. Run the command below to start installation:

• For RPM packages: Copy Copied! #rpm -i libvma-utils-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm • For DEB packages: Copy Copied! #dpkg -i libvma-utils_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb During the installation process the VMA monitoring utility is installed at /usr/bin/vma_stats.

Go to the location where the devel package was saved. Run the command below to start installation:

• For RPM packages: Copy Copied! #rpm -i libvma-devel-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm • For DEB packages: Copy Copied! #dpkg -i libvma-dev_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb During the installation process the VMA extra header file is installed at /usr/include/mellanox/vma_extra.h.

For further information, please refer to .Running VMA v9.4.0.