NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual

Relevant for Models: Q3200-RA, Q3400-RA, Q3401-RD and Q3450-LD

This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA XDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™-3 switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

System Model NVIDIA SKU Description Q3200-RA 920-9B34F-00RX-FS0 Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit Q3400-RA 920-9B36F-00RX-8S0 NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, , Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit Q3401-RD 920-9B36P-00RX-8S0 NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3401-RD, 4U,144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 48VDC Busbar, Standard Depth, Managed, C2P, Rail Kit Q3450-LD 920-9B36M-00MX-8NS NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand CPO Switch, Q3450-LD, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 144 MPOs Connectors, 48VDC, Managed, C2P Liquid-cooled, Rail Kit 920-9B36M-00MX-8S0 NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand CPO Switch, Q3450-LD, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 144 MPOs Connectors, 48VDC, Managed, C2P Liquid-cooled, Rail Kit 920-9B36M-00MX-8QS NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand CPO Switch, Q3450-LD, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 144 MPOs Connectors, 48VDC, Managed, C2P Liquid-cooled, Rail Kit, QS

Document Description InfiniBand Architecture Specification Volume 1 Release 1.5 The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® Specification at https://www.infinibandta.org. NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the NVOS® software - https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/switch-software/index.html#infiniband-nvos Hands-on workshops Visit https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/. On-site/remote services For any tailor-made service, contact: nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com.

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.