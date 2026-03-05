Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

For full cabling guidelines, ask your NVIDIA representative for a copy of NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.

For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.

Warning Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons/9.0 pounds/4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.

Note Unused OSFP cages must be closed with the thermal caps supplied with the system.

Cable Orientation

In the XDR systems, a single OSFP cage contains 2 XDR ports. This maximizes flexibility by enabling end users to use a combination of dual-lane and quad-lane interfaces according to the specific requirements of their network. For the systems splitting options, see Splitting Options below.

Note The following behavior should be expected when disconnecting a 1:2 splitter cable (from cages in both the upper and lower rows): When you disconnect a cable marked as “1”, the CLI <cage number>/1 will always go down, and the left LED of the cage will be turned off.

When you disconnect the cable marked as “2”, the CLI <cage number>/2 will always go down, and the right LED of the cage will be turned off.

Tip Splitting the interface deletes all configuration on that interface.

In order to be able to use this feature, the system profile command must be activated with split-ready configuration (cross-reference to system profile command).

Changes will take effect after reset. In order to reset an unmanaged switch, please reboot the switch, or run flint -d <device> swreset .

For more information on how to change the system’s profile to allow Split-Ready configuration, how to change the module type to a split mode, and how to unsplit a split port when using the switch systems, please refer to the "InfiniBand Switching" chapter in the latest NVIDIA NVOS User Manual.

For the Q3200 switch system:

When a port is split, its notation changes from swA1p1 to swA1p1s1/swA1p1s2, where swA1p1 identifies a physical port (switch A, slot 1, port 1) , and swA1p1s1 extends the naming convention to denote a sub-port resulting from splitting a multi-lane port. For complete notation details, refer to the Port Notation Schematics below.

For the Q3400/Q3401 switch system:

Port splitting is not supported. Each OSFP cage physically holds two separate ports that are labeled sw1p1 and sw1p2 (for cage 1) up to sw72p1 and sw72p2 (for cage 72).

For the Q3450 switch system:

Port splitting is not supported. All XDR ports are configured with a fixed 4-lane width. This co-packaged silicon photonics XDR switch does not include OSFP cages. Users must connect single-mode fiber directly to the MPO connectors on the front panel. The Q3450 front panel features 72 MPO connectors, where each connector supports two independent 4-lane XDR ports, for a total of 144 XDR ports. The ports are logically labeled as sw1p1 and sw1p2 (indicating the first MPO connector) through sw1p143 and sw1p144 (indicating the 72nd MPO connector).

Q3200-RA Port Notation

The following diagram shows ASIC A and ASIC B, as well as the cage numbers. Each cage splits into two. For example : ASIC A/Cage1/ has both Port1 and Port2:

Note Ports A17–A18 and B17–B18 in the Q3200 system do not support NVIDIA NDR 800 Gb/s active copper or splitter cables (MCA4J80, MCA7J60, MCA7J70 families).

The following diagram shows the ASIC/Cage/Port/Split notation schematic:

Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD Port Notation

The Cage/Port notation schematic for the Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD systems is shown in the following diagram: :

Q3450 Port Notation

The Cage/Port notation schematic for the Q3450 systems is shown in the following diagram: