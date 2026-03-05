On This Page
Cable Installation
In some switch models, the product's package includes cable retainers. It is highly recommended to use them in order to secure the power cables in place.
When installing retainers for the PSUs of the switch systems, please adhere to the following instructions:
Verify the integrity of the retainer assembly, as demonstrated in the below table:- The snaps' push-pins must have visible edges with no broken or torn parts.
- The shoulders' pins should be in-tact and must not be bent inwards.
Proper Condition
Improper Condition
It is advised to place the PSU on a flat, stable surface. While you secure the PSU in place, use two thumbs to insert the retainer's two snaps into the designated holes located near the AC inlet. Make sure that the retainer's plastic loop is facing upwards, as demonstrated in the below table.Note
For demonstration purposes, the images in this document show C2P (Connector-to-Power) airflow PSUs with red latches, yet the instructions apply to P2C (Power-to-Connector) PSUs with blue latches as well.
Correct Insertion
Incorrect Insertion
Push the retainer until the shoulders' pins (in blue circles below) are open and aligned with the PSU front panel, as shown in the following table:
Make sure that the retainer is fully locked in place by gently attempting to pull it outwards.
Open the plastic loop and route the AC cord through it. Locate the loop over the AC cord, as shown in the following table, and fasten it tightly.
Proper Loop Placement
Improper Loop Placement
Each cable retainer can be used once only. Once the retainer has been fully inserted and the shoulders' pins have been adjusted, the retainer cannot be used again, and should be discarded if pulled out.
All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.
To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.
To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.
For full cabling guidelines, ask your NVIDIA representative for a copy of NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.
For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.
Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons/9.0 pounds/4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.
Unused OSFP cages must be closed with the thermal caps supplied with the system.
Cable Orientation
Splitter (Breakout) Cables and Adapters
In the XDR systems, a single OSFP cage contains 2 XDR ports. This maximizes flexibility by enabling end users to use a combination of dual-lane and quad-lane interfaces according to the specific requirements of their network. For the systems splitting options, see Splitting Options below.
The following behavior should be expected when disconnecting a 1:2 splitter cable (from cages in both the upper and lower rows):
When you disconnect a cable marked as “1”, the CLI <cage number>/1 will always go down, and the left LED of the cage will be turned off.
When you disconnect the cable marked as “2”, the CLI <cage number>/2 will always go down, and the right LED of the cage will be turned off.
Breakout Cable Example
Splitting the interface deletes all configuration on that interface.
In order to be able to use this feature, the system profile command must be activated with split-ready configuration (cross-reference to system profile command).
Changes will take effect after reset. In order to reset an unmanaged switch, please reboot the switch, or run
flint -d <device> swreset.
For more information on how to change the system’s profile to allow Split-Ready configuration, how to change the module type to a split mode, and how to unsplit a split port when using the switch systems, please refer to the "InfiniBand Switching" chapter in the latest NVIDIA NVOS User Manual.
Splitting Options
For the Q3200 switch system:
When a port is split, its notation changes from swA1p1 to swA1p1s1/swA1p1s2, where swA1p1 identifies a physical port (switch A, slot 1, port 1) , and swA1p1s1 extends the naming convention to denote a sub-port resulting from splitting a multi-lane port. For complete notation details, refer to the Port Notation Schematics below.
For the Q3400/Q3401 switch system:
Port splitting is not supported. Each OSFP cage physically holds two separate ports that are labeled sw1p1 and sw1p2 (for cage 1) up to sw72p1 and sw72p2 (for cage 72).
For the Q3450 switch system:
Port splitting is not supported. All XDR ports are configured with a fixed 4-lane width. This co-packaged silicon photonics XDR switch does not include OSFP cages. Users must connect single-mode fiber directly to the MPO connectors on the front panel. The Q3450 front panel features 72 MPO connectors, where each connector supports two independent 4-lane XDR ports, for a total of 144 XDR ports. The ports are logically labeled as sw1p1 and sw1p2 (indicating the first MPO connector) through sw1p143 and sw1p144 (indicating the 72nd MPO connector).
Port Notation
Q3200-RA Port Notation
The following diagram shows ASIC A and ASIC B, as well as the cage numbers. Each cage splits into two. For example : ASIC A/Cage1/ has both Port1 and Port2:
Ports A17–A18 and B17–B18 in the Q3200 system do not support NVIDIA NDR 800 Gb/s active copper or splitter cables (MCA4J80, MCA7J60, MCA7J70 families).
The following diagram shows the ASIC/Cage/Port/Split notation schematic:
Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD Port Notation
The Cage/Port notation schematic for the Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD systems is shown in the following diagram: :
Q3450 Port Notation
The Cage/Port notation schematic for the Q3450 systems is shown in the following diagram: