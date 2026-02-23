NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
ELS Replacement Procedure for Q3450-LD Systems

Introduction

This document describes the guidelines for inspection, cleaning, and replacement of the External Laser Source (ELS) modules and ELSFP connectors during debug or replacement procedures for the Q3450-LD systems.

(a) Quigon Module Schematic (b) Optical Connector Outputs

(a)

image-2026-2-11_11-38-7-version-1-modificationdate-1770802685490-api-v2.png

(b)

image-2026-2-11_11-37-33-version-1-modificationdate-1770802652033-api-v2.png

Note

  • The recommended process for ELS replacement is: inspection --> cleaning if necessary --> inspecting again to ensure cleanliness --> repeating if needed (2-3 time). If the process fails, use another ELS unit.

  • If the inspection tools are not available, clean both sides of the optical connectors.

Required Equipment

Item

OPN

Description

Quantity

Illustration

1

920-9B36M-00MX-XXX

Q3450-LD top assembly

1

N/A

2

692-9IAG1-0100IH

Quigon 2.0 TV IHS

1

image-2026-2-15_15-36-46-version-1-modificationdate-1771162605337-api-v2.png

3

930-9SECK-00MX-00A

Cleaning Kit, including:

SCK-SS-ELSFP-02-BODY

ELSFP Gen2 Cleaner Body

1

image-2026-2-8_12-11-22-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770549501007-api-v2.png

MTCJ6245

L Extraction Tool

1

image-2026-2-15_15-35-55-version-1-modificationdate-1771162554317-api-v2.png

SCK-SS-ELSFP-GUIDE-M-02-P02

ELSFP Guide for Quigon Module

1

image-2026-2-8_12-13-53-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770549921640-api-v2.png

SCK-SS-ELSFP-GUIDE-C-02-P02

ELSFP Guide for Quigon Cage

1

image-2026-2-8_12-14-1-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770549923013-api-v2.png

4

SMX-Manta-HM

Sumix Manta HM

1

image-2026-2-8_12-10-57-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770549499843-api-v2.png

5

MNT-W-Stand

Stand (cradle) for desktop use of Manta W+ and Manta HM probes

1

6

MNT-W-ELSFP-APC-M-NV

Quigon camera adapter

1

image-2026-2-8_12-12-13-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770549919870-api-v2.png

7

MNT-W-ELSFP-APC-H-AQ

ELSFP with cage camera adapter

1

image-2026-2-8_12-12-27-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770549922020-api-v2.png

Note

To required equipment may be ordered from the following vendors:

Equipment and Software Installation

Sumix Inspection Tool Setup

  1. Install the MaxInspect™ analytical software.

  2. Update the software to the latest version.

  3. Place the Sumix device in the stand on a stable surface.

  4. Connect the device to the computer.

    Sumix Device Placed inside the Stand

    image-2026-2-11_8-27-6-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770791225093-api-v2.png

MaxInspect Task Configuration

Export and import the inspection task for the ELSFP connectors.

Q3450-LD Connectors

Task Name

Quigon/ELSFP Cage

NV00-Q3450-LD-Quigon/cage _MT12-SM-APC anomalies detection


ELS Module Replacement Instructions

Disassembly

Place the extraction jig (MTCJ6245) on the ELS module.

Placement of Extraction Jig on ELS Module

image-2026-2-11_11-15-17-version-1-modificationdate-1770801316203-api-v2.png

Module Removal

  1. Gently push the ELS module inward.

  2. Twist the jig slightly upward while pushing to release latch.

  3. Pull the module out completely.

    Module Removal

    image-2026-2-11_11-17-13-version-1-modificationdate-1770801432473-api-v2.png

  4. Assemble the dust cover onto the removed ELS module.

    Removed ELS with Dust Cover

    image-2026-2-11_11-19-59-version-1-modificationdate-1770801598330-api-v2.png

Warning

Do not leave a running system unplugged from the ELS module for longer than 30 minutes.


ELS Cage Inspection and Cleaning

Cage Inspection

  1. Prepare the Sumix Manta HM with a cage adapter and mount it on stable platform or lift.

    ELS Cage Inspection

    image-2026-2-11_11-32-16-version-1-modificationdate-1770802335380-api-v2.png

  2. Plug and screw the dedicated tip into the Sumix device, ensuring the arrows are aligned correctly.

    (a) Plugging the Quigon Tip (b) Plugging the ELSFP Cage Tip

    image-2026-2-8_12-16-26-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770555540980-api-v2.png

  3. Open the MaxInspect software.

  4. Enter a name to save the data.

  5. Auto-tune the image; the fibers should be clearly visible.

  6. Perform the measurement while maintaining device stability.

  7. Save the inspection report.

Cage Cleaning

  1. Prepare the cage adapter and one-clicker.

    Preparing Cage Adapter and Clicker

    image-2026-2-11_11-28-42-version-1-modificationdate-1770802121203-api-v2.png

  2. insert the cage adapter into the ELSFP cage.

  3. Insert the clicker tool, push until an audible click is head, then remove it.

    Reassembling the Clicker Dust Cover

    image-2026-2-11_11-30-16-version-1-modificationdate-1770802215437-api-v2.png

  4. Make sure the cleaning process was completed successfully, or repeat it if needed.

New ELS Module Assembly

  1. Remove the dust cover from new ELS module.

    New ELS Module

    image-2026-2-11_11-20-32-version-1-modificationdate-1770801631313-api-v2.png

  2. Plug and screw the dedicated tip into the Sumix device, ensuring the arrows are aligned correctly.

    (a) Plugging the Quigon Tip (b) Plugging the ELSFP Cage Tip

    image-2026-2-8_12-16-17-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770555540317-api-v2.png

  3. Insert the Quigon tool into the tip or the ELSFP cage tip into the cage.

    Inserting the Quigon into the Tip

    image-2026-2-8_12-16-36-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770555840310-api-v2.png

  4. Open the MaxInspect software.

  5. Enter a name to save the data.

  6. Auto-tune the image; the fibers should be clearly visible.

    Inspection Image for ELSFP Connectors (Quigon/Cage)

    image-2026-2-8_12-16-51-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770552739850-api-v2.png

  7. Perform the measurement while maintaining device stability.

  8. Save the inspection report.

New ELS Module Cleaning

  1. Plug the adapter into the one-clicker tool correctly.

  2. Insert the Quigon device or ELSFP cage as applicable.

Quigon Inserted into Adapter and One-Clicker

image-2026-2-11_11-23-34-version-1-modificationdate-1770801813167-api-v2.png

image-2026-2-8_12-18-19-1-version-1-modificationdate-1770552799830-api-v2.png

  1. Insert the clicker tool, push until an audible click is heard, then remove it.

    Removing Clicker and Adapter

    image-2026-2-11_11-25-8-version-1-modificationdate-1770801906680-api-v2.png

  2. Make sure the cleaning process was completed successfully, or repeat it if needed.

New ELS Module Installation

Note

The system may remain powered-on during the replacement.

Do not leave the system without an ELS module installed for longer than 30 minutes.

Align and gently slide the new ELS module into its slot until it is fully seated.

New ELS Module Assembly

image-2026-2-11_11-44-10-version-1-modificationdate-1770803048927-api-v2.png

