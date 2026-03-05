On This Page
FRU Replacements
The Q3450 systems are equipped with 18 External Laser Source (ELS) modules, with 8 individually controlled laser emitters per ELS, for a total of 144 lasers across the entire platform. Each laser emitter within an ELS is optically mapped in a 1:1 relationship to one MPO connector (one dedicated laser per MPO). Each laser supports 4 × 200 Gbps optical lanes (800 Gbps aggregate per MPO). All 144 lasers are Class 4.
Do not attempt to remove, replace, or service the ELS module yourself.
The ELS module must only be replaced with a genuine NVIDIA-approved ELS module.
For any ELS module replacement, repair, or return (RMA), contact your NVIDIA service representative.
ELS Module
ELS Modules in the System
This section does not apply to the Q3401-RD and Q3450 systems, which are powered by a DC busbar.
NVIDIA systems are equipped with replaceable power supply units which work in a redundant configuration:
Q3200-RA: 2 main units +2 high availability units
Q3400-RA: 4 main units + 4 high availability units
Either unit may be extracted without bringing down the system.
Make sure that the power supply unit that you are NOT replacing is showing all green, for both the power supply unit and the rear System Status LEDs.
Power supply units have directional air flows similar to the fan module. The fan module airflow must coincide with the airflow of all of the power supply units. If the power supply unit airflow direction is different from the fan module airflow direction, the system’s internal temperature will be affected. For power supply unit air flow direction, refer to Air Flow.
To extract a power supply unit:
Remove the power cord from the power supply unit.
Extract the unit by pulling the handle outwards. As the power supply unit unseats, the power supply unit status LEDs will turn off.
Remove the power supply unit.
PS Unit Pulled Out
To insert a power supply unit:
Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles.Warning
Do not attempt to insert a power supply unit with a power cord connected to it.
Insert the power supply unit by sliding it into the opening, until a slight resistance is felt.
Continue pressing the power supply unit until it seats completely. The latch will snap into place, confirming the proper installation.
Insert the power cord into the power supply connector.
Insert the other end of the power cord into an outlet of the correct voltage.Warning
The green power supply unit indicator should light. If it does not, repeat the whole procedure to extract the power supply unit and re-insert it.
The system can fully operate if one fan FRU is dysfunctional. Failure of more than one fan is not supported.
Make sure that the fans have the air flow that matches the model number. An air flow opposite to the system design will cause the system to operate at a higher (less than optimal) temperature. For power supply unit air flow direction, refer to Air Flow.
To extract a fan unit:
When replacing a faulty fan unit in an operational switch system, do not leave the slot unpopulated for more than 60 seconds.
Extract the fan by pulling the gold handle outwards. As the fan unit unseats, its status LEDs will turn off.
Remove the fan unit by gently pulling out its handle while pushing the latch release with your index finger.
Fan Module Latches
To insert a fan unit:
Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles.
Insert the fan unit by sliding it into the opening until slight resistance is felt. Continue pressing the fan unit until it seats completely.
The green Fan Status LED should light. If not, extract the fan unit and reinsert it. After two unsuccessful attempts to install the fan unit, power off the system before attempting any system debug.