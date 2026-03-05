FRU Replacements

The Q3450 systems are equipped with 18 External Laser Source (ELS) modules, with 8 individually controlled laser emitters per ELS, for a total of 144 lasers across the entire platform. Each laser emitter within an ELS is optically mapped in a 1:1 relationship to one MPO connector (one dedicated laser per MPO). Each laser supports 4 × 200 Gbps optical lanes (800 Gbps aggregate per MPO). All 144 lasers are Class 4.

Warning Do not attempt to remove, replace, or service the ELS module yourself.

The ELS module must only be replaced with a genuine NVIDIA-approved ELS module.

For any ELS module replacement, repair, or return (RMA), contact your NVIDIA service representative.