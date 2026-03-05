Before installing your new system, unpack it and check against the parts list below that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping.

The Q3200-RA and Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD package content is as follows:

1 – System

1 – Rail kit

OSFP thermal caps: 37 caps in Q3200-RA 73 caps in Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD



The Q3450-LD package content is as follows:

1 – System

1 – Rail kit

2 - Ejector bars

1 - Dust cap (pre-installed)

Note Power cords are not included in the system's package.

Note If the product is supplied with dust caps, do not remove them until installation is required. Keep dust caps installed on all unused ports to prevent foreign object contamination of the cage and to avoid thermal air-pressure leakage.