Q3200-RA Rail Kit

Kit Part Number Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9SKIT-00L0-00C Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 2U switch 600-800mm

Note Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

The following parts are included in the tool-less rail kit (see figure below):

2x System Rails (A)

2x Rack Rails (B)

Rail Kit Parts

A B Left: Right:

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.|

Note The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.

Attach the system's rails (A) to the switch chassis. Secure the assembly by gently pushing the rails' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Attaching the System's Rails to the Switch Chassis Mount both of the rack rails (B) into the rack by angularly inserting the brakes located at the rails edges into the designated slots in the rack unit, as shown in the following figure: Angularly Inserting the Brakes Located at the Rails Edges into the Designated Slots in the Rack Unit Align both rack rails (B) to sit horizontally in parallel to the rack assembly. By straightening the rails' angular position, their breaks will be caught and locked in the rack's slots. Pull the rack rails' telescopic extensions all the way to the rack's opposite side, and insert the latches at the rails' free edges to the rack's slots. A click should be heard as the spring latches are fully inserted and locking occurs. Aligning Both Rack Rails to Sit Horizontally in Parallel to the Rack Assembly To mount the system into the rack: Warning At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack. While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight, slide the rails installed on the system into the channels in the rack rails, and push them forward until the locking mechanism is activated on both sides and a click is heard. Tighten the captive screws on both sides to further secure the system to the rack's posts. Sliding the System Rails into the Rack Rails Tightening the Captive Screws

To remove the system from the rack:

Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.

While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight: