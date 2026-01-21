Q3400-RA Rail Kit

Kit Part Number Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9SKIT-00L0-00B Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 4U switch 700-800mm

Warning Square post’s mounting holes only. Front to rear post supported range: 700-800mm.

Note Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

The following parts are included in the tool-less rail kit (see figure below):

2x Rack Rails (A)

2x System Rails (B)

2x Black Cubes (C)

Rail Kit Parts

A B C

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction and avoid blocking the air flow.

The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.|

The following steps details the installation process:

Install both rack rails (A) by inserting their pins to the designated key holes in the rack, and aligning them in an angular position. Inserting the Rack Rails (A) and Aligning them in an Angular Position Secure the assembly by gently pushing the rails' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Rack Rails Fully Inserted and Locked in the Rack Assembly Choose one of the installation options, and attach the system's rails B to the switch chassis. Post Position Options - Side View Attach the system rails (B) to the system. Align the central mushroom pin circled below with your selection. Attaching the System Rails to the Switch Chassis Flush Recessed

To mount the system into the rack:

Warning At least two people and server lift are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

While the server lift is supporting the system’s weight, perform the following steps::

Slide the system into the rails, until the black cubes which adjacent to the front panel, touching the rack. Tighten the captive screws on both sides to fully secure the system to the rack's posts.

Sliding the System into the Rack Rails (A) Tightening the Captive Screws

Once the system is fully secured in the rack, install the two Black Cubes (C) on the back of the rack rail as shown, and tighen the two captive screws:

To remove the system from the rack: