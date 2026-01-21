Q3400-RA Rail Kit
Kit Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9SKIT-00L0-00B
Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 4U switch
700-800mm
Square post’s mounting holes only.
Front to rear post supported range: 700-800mm.
Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
The following parts are included in the tool-less rail kit (see figure below):
2x Rack Rails (A)
2x System Rails (B)
2x Black Cubes (C)
Rail Kit Parts
A
B
C
Prerequisites:
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction and avoid blocking the air flow.
The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.|
The following steps details the installation process:
Install both rack rails (A) by inserting their pins to the designated key holes in the rack, and aligning them in an angular position.
Inserting the Rack Rails (A) and Aligning them in an Angular Position
Secure the assembly by gently pushing the rails' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs.
Rack Rails Fully Inserted and Locked in the Rack Assembly
Choose one of the installation options, and attach the system's rails B to the switch chassis.
Post Position Options - Side View
Attach the system rails (B) to the system. Align the central mushroom pin circled below with your selection.
Attaching the System Rails to the Switch Chassis
Flush
Recessed
To mount the system into the rack:
At least two people and server lift are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
While the server lift is supporting the system’s weight, perform the following steps::
Slide the system into the rails, until the black cubes which adjacent to the front panel, touching the rack.
Tighten the captive screws on both sides to fully secure the system to the rack's posts.
Sliding the System into the Rack Rails (A)
Tightening the Captive Screws
Once the system is fully secured in the rack, install the two Black Cubes (C) on the back of the rack rail as shown, and tighen the two captive screws:
To remove the system from the rack:
Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.
While server lift is supporting the system’s weight:
Loosen back captive screws and remove Black cubes (C).
Loosen front captive screws and pull the system out.Warning
This is a heavy system. Server lift is required to support the system weight safely.
Pulling the System Out
Release the rack rails and system rails:
To release the rack rails, press the locking buttons on both sides and slightly push the rail towards the inside of the cabinet until the the rail pins removed out from the rack post holes.
Pressing the Locking Buttons on Both Sides
To Remove the rails from the system, release the metal latches and slide up the rails so the system's pins will be removed out of the designated key holes.
Removing the Rails from the SystemWarning
Make sure the system rails latch is fully locked onto the system mushroom pin (see below image).