NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Specifications

Q3200-RA Technical Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size

2U, 3.64'' (H) x 17.24” (W) x 26.77” (D),

88mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 680mm (D)

Mounting

19” rack mount

Weight

4 PSUs: 24 kg

Connector cage:

OSFP

Environmental

Temperature

Operational:

Reverse air flow: 0° to 35°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude

3050m

Noise level

TBD dBA at room temperature

Regulatory

Safety

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU

EMC

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage

High-Line

200-240Vac, 10A, 50/60Hz per PSU

Global Power Consumption

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 862W

Max power with active cables: 3,486W

Main Devices

CPU

Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz

Switch

Quantum-3

Throughput

Switching

2 independent 28.8Tb/s switches

Speed

40, 56, 100, 200, 400, 800Gb/s per port

Q3400-RA Technical Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size

4U, 7'' (H) x 17.24” ( (W) x 33.5” (D):

177.8 mm (H) x 438 mm (W) x 850 mm (D)

Mounting

19” rack mount

Weight

8 PSUs: 60 kg

Speed

400, 800Gb/s per port

Connector cage

OSFP

Environmental

Temperature

Operational:

Reverse air flow: 0° to 35°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude

3050m

Noise level

78.4dBA at room temperature

Regulatory

Safety

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU

EMC

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage

200-240Vac, 10A, 50/60Hz per PSU

Global Power Consumption

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 2,900W

Max power with active cables: 7,000W

Main Devices

CPU

Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz

Switch

Quantum-3

Throughput

Switching

115.2 Tbps

Speed

400, 800Gb/s per port

Q3401-RD Technical Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size

4U,

6.89" (H) × 17.24" (W) × 33.54" (D)

175 mm (H) x 438 mm (W) x 852 mm (D)

Mounting

19” MGX rack mount

Weight

57.20 kg

Speed

400, 800Gb/s per port

Connector cage

OSFP

Environmental

Temperature

Operational:

Reverse air flow: 0° to 35°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude

3050m

Noise level

78.4dBA at room temperature

Regulatory

Safety

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU

EMC

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage

48-54V DC

Global Power Consumption

Max power with active cables: 6327W

Main Devices

CPU

Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz

Switch

Quantum-3

Throughput

Switching

115.2 Tbps

Speed

400, 800Gb/s per port

Q3450-LD Technical Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size

4U, 6.89" (H) x 17.24" (W) x 33.07" (D)

175 mm (H) x 438 mm (W) x 840 mm (D)

Mounting

19” rack mount

Weight

57.20 kg

Speed

400, 800Gb/s per port

Connector cage

144 MPO connectors

Liquid cooling connection type

4xUDQ4

Environmental

Temperature

Operational:

Reverse air flow: 5° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude

3050m

Noise level

TBD

Regulatory

Safety

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU

EMC

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage

2x DGX Compliant Bus Bar connectors

40V – 60V input voltage

Global Power Consumption

Max power with active cables: 4.3kW

Main Devices

CPU

Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz

Switch

Quantum-3

Throughput

Switching

115.2 Tbps

Speed

400/800Gb/s per port
