NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Relevant for Models: Q3200-RA, Q3400-RA, Q3401-RD and Q3450-LD

Overview

This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA XDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™-3 switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Ordering Information

System Model

NVIDIA SKU

Description

Q3200-RA

920-9B34F-00RX-FS0

Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit

Q3400-RA

920-9B36F-00RX-8S0

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, , Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit

Q3401-RD

920-9B36P-00RX-8S0

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3401-RD, 4U,144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 48VDC Busbar, Standard Depth, Managed, C2P, Rail Kit

Q3450-LD

920-9B36M-00MX-8NS

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand CPO Switch, Q3450-LD, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 144 MPOs Connectors, 48VDC, Managed, C2P Liquid-cooled, Rail Kit

920-9B36M-00MX-8S0

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand CPO Switch, Q3450-LD, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 144 MPOs Connectors, 48VDC, Managed, C2P Liquid-cooled, Rail Kit

920-9B36M-00MX-8QS

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand CPO Switch, Q3450-LD, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 144 MPOs Connectors, 48VDC, Managed, C2P Liquid-cooled, Rail Kit, QS

Related Documentation

Document

Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification

Volume 1 Release 1.5

The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® Specification at https://www.infinibandta.org.

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches

This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the NVOS® software - https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/switch-software/index.html#infiniband-nvos

Hands-on workshops

Visit https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/.

On-site/remote services

For any tailor-made service, contact: nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com.


Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
