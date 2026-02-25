Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Number
Description
930-9SKIT-00L0-00C
Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 2U switch (Q3200)
930-9SKIT-00L0-00B
Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 4U switch (Q3400)
930-9SRKT-00F0-00C
Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 switch (Q3401 and Q3450)
930-9SFAN-00RM-00B
NVIDIA fan Unit, C2P Airflow, for XDR Air Cooled Switch (Q3200 and Q3400)
930-9SFAN-00RM-00G
NVIDIA fan module, 80 x 80 mm, C2P Airflow (Q3401)
930-9SFAN-00RM-00H
NVIDIA fan unit, C2P Airflow, for 64x400G and 64x800G switch (Q3450)
930-9SPSU-00RA-00A
NVIDIA power-supply unit, 2000W AC, C2P Airflow, for Quantum-3 switches (Q3200 and Q3400)
930-9BPWA-00NA-000 (ACC001897 - US only)
Power cord black 250V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL
930-9BPWE-00NA-000 (ACC001899 - Europe and China)
Power cord black 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 EUR + CCC
MTDF-DST-A
QSFP thermal cap with openings for airflow